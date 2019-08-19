Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Amitabh Bachchan is all set for the eleventh season of the much-awaited show Kaun Banega Crorepati 11. The show will conduct its grand premiere today and will entertain the audience for 13 weeks including 65 episodes.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: After a long wait, finally Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is back on-screens with another season of the much-awaited show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The show was initially launched 19 years back and is still among the most knowledgeable and loved shows on Television screens. Finally, the long-awaited show will have a grand premiere today. Reportedly, this will be the eleventh season that will go live for 13 weeks and will include 65 episodes.

Like every time, the starting four days of the week will be dedicated to the registered contestants and the Fridays will be reserved for real-life heroes who will take charge of the hot seat and will play the game. The Friday episodes will be called as Karamveer episodes. Talking about the registration process of the candidates, the channel has revealed that they have opted for multiple levels in order to choose the best candidates from the lot.

Moreover, the makers have also introduced a good offer for the television viewing audience. The audience watching the show sitting at homes can also participate by downloading the SonyLIV App. The winning candidates will be announced at the end of every episode and will also be rewarded with cash prizes and gift vouchers. Moreover, one of the lucky winners can also win a brand new car.

Talking about the new elements, all the lifelines like 50:50, audience poll and asking the expert remain the same, instead of the last one call or video call has been canceled and a new has been introduced called flip. Now, before the beginning of the game, the candidate will be given ten subjects and would be asked to pick a subject of his interest. Now, during the game, if the candidate chooses flip, the question will be changed and a new question from his subject will be asked.

Moreover, a Robo cam has also been introduced with a name of the buggy camera, which will keep floating on the sets and will capture some dramatic shots of Amitabh Bachchan and the candidate sitting on the hot seat.

