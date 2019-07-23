Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 Promo: The upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati is all set to premiere in August this year.Going by the theme of the show which is 'Vishwas hai toh uss par khade raho, ade raho' the new promo is all about chasing your dreams no matter what comes in between you and your goal.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 Promo: Bollywood Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all set for the launch of his eleventh season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The host of the show Amitabh Bachchan is insisting the audience to keep chasing dreams and try their luck on the game show.

Going by the theme of the show which is ‘Vishwas hai toh uss par khade raho, ade raho’ the new promo is all about chasing your dreams no matter what comes in between you and your goal.

A recently launched new promo of the KBC season 11 is really inspiring. The promo shows how a tailor’s son fulfilled his dream of studying abroad.

The promo starts with the tailor asking his son to work fast because customers are waiting, while the son states he would rather study abroad than become a tailor. This leaves his father stunned. however, the boy is later mocked for his impossible dream.

Everyone’s attitude, however, changes when the young boy appeared on “Kaun Banega Crorepati” and gets an offer letter from California Business School.

Amitabh Bachchan appeared at the end of the promo, advising viewers to always be firm.

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11 will telecast on its regular time at 9:00 PM, reports said. The Channel has decided to exceed the time for Sony TV’s Ladies Special that will go off the air at 9:30 PM.

Recently Big B had shot another promo for the show in Lucknow which will be released soon.

