Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Sonakshi Sinha, unfortunately, got trolled because of her wrong answer to a simple question that was based on Ramayana, social media came with funny memes as she did not know about Ramayan and she lives in the house named Ramayana.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: One of the famous quiz game show of India Kaun Banega Crorepati gave the opportunity to intelligent people to fulfill their dreams with their caliber and intelligence. This show is fully dependent on your knowledge, in the 25 episodes of the eleventh season of Kaun Banega Crorepati Sonakshi Sinha came as a guest on the show.

The show was epecially been prepared for Karmveers. Although there were many celebs who came on the show to raise money for the needy ones. Sonakshi came with the same spirit and sat on the hot seat with Ruma Devi who came from Barmer district of Rajasthan.

Sonakshi Sinha, unfortunately, got trolled because of her wrong answer to a simple question. He had been asked that according to Ramayana Hanuman bought the Sanjivni Booti for who? Unfortunately, Sonakshi and Ruma Devi did not know the answer to that simple question.

After a long confusion between the four options, Ram, Sita, Laxman, and Sugriva they had decided to choose Sita, later they switch to Ram and finally, they decided to take a lifeline. Finally the duo answered correctly after opting a lifeline and they locked the answer Laxman.

Her brothers Name is "LUV and KUSH", Her Father name is "Shatrughan",Her house name is "Ramayan",and she still don't know about the Holy Ramayan..

Dumbest Ever Actress..#sonakshisinha#YoSonakshiSoDumb pic.twitter.com/52dJVPAVKD — Mohit Verma🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Mohitt_Verma) September 21, 2019

Names of few people from #SonakshiSinha

's family:

Shatrughan (Dad)

Luv (Brother)

Kush (Brother)

Ram (Uncle)

Lakshman (Uncle)

Bharat (Uncle)

Name of his father's residence: RAMAYANA

Now watch this video to know why #YoSonakshiSoDumb is trending. pic.twitter.com/mlBsHPee2P — Tejas (@imTejasBarot) September 21, 2019

Well after the answer, not even Amitabh Bachchan everyone on twitter trolled Sonakshi, ironically her father’s name is Shatrughan Sinha which was one of the Ramayana characters, her father’s house was also named Ramayana and his brother named Luv and Kush after the name of Ram and Sita’s son’s name.

#YoSonakshiSoDumb

She did the justice with her movie title " कलंक " pic.twitter.com/L1W3tPcNMf — Memeकाpattaकड़वाhai (@Swap_nil_09) September 21, 2019

#YoSonakshiSoDumb

Pic 1: poor khichadi worker who earned 1500 rs for cooking for 450 kids won 7 cr by her brilliance n n simplicity Pic 2 : so called feminist.todays women..who says 'block is fav button on SM' displays her dumbness pic.twitter.com/6HGRK6T5cj — Dr Shraddha (@drshraddha16) September 21, 2019

Just look at this #sonakshisinha said in the first place its sita and then she said Ram. And Lakshmann ji be like

#YoSonakshiSoDumb pic.twitter.com/auqahkAVYC — Hemant (@ImGaurHemant) September 21, 2019

Social media sparked after the Kalank actor and creative memes came out on social media. People leave no chance to troll celebs for their smaller mistake, same happened with Sonakshi Sinha. She was trending on twitter since last night and people are making fun of her by sharing memes. Here are some social media memes that will leave laugh for long.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App