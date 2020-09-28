KBC premier today with its twelfth season at 9:00 PM on Sony TV with host Amitabh Bachann. The show will air from Monday to Friday regularly from today and it completes 20 years with this season.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Lock Kar Diya Jaye’ will again be heard across televisions in the country from today. Yes, the Indian television’s iconic reality TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati is all set to return on television today. Amid the pandemic and uncertainties looming large on the entertainment industry, Sony TV has not disappointed its fans and an all-new season of KBC is back. Produced by Big Synergy, the reality game show, which is based on the British version ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’, is all set to go on air from today, i.e September 28.

In the past 20 years, Kaun Banega Crorepati has garnered a loyal fan base and countrywide support. Just like every year, the brand new season of KBC promises to bring in a lot of excitement. Amid the Covid-19 crisis, we will not only see some changes in look and feel of the show but also witness some changes in the rules. Interestingly, this will also mark Bachchan’s first television appearance post his recovery from the novel coronavirus.

Supporters are all brimming with excitement and anticipation to see how contestants fight for the grand cash prize. Ahead of the premiere, KBC’s streaming channel, SonyLIV has introduced ‘Har Din 10 Lakhpati’ under the KBC play along segment, where viewers stand a chance to win Rs 1 lakh sitting at their homes.

Honoured to be a part of this amazing show KBC.. for the past 20 years .. https://t.co/IPgLZAPUew — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 26, 2020

Here are all the details viewers need to get updated about the show’s premier and other details:

KBC premiers today at 9:00 PM on Sony TV and can also be streamed online on SonyLIV, JioTv, AirtelTV and other mobile-based networks based on different subscription plans. The show will airs from Monday to Friday at 9 pm on all the above platforms. This season completes 20 years this year and host Amitabh Bachchan has started shooting for the new episodes post his recovery. There are some major changes in the show’s format keeping in mind safety and social distancing norms. For the first time ever, the show will not have a live audience and the lifeline of audience poll is getting replaced with ‘video-a-friend’ as a lifeline. The filming staff and crew members of the show have been restricted to avoid any physical contact. It was also ensured that everyone involved in the shooting of the show is wearing PPE kits and taking necessary precautions. This time, the contestants have to undergo proper quarantining. They all have been registered, auditioned and shortlisted virtually for this season.

