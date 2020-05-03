Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: One of India’s most loved shows, Kaun Banega Crorepati is all set to be back on our television screens with Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, the makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati have released a shot-at-home video of Big B announcing the 12th season. In the video, the megastar says that there can be a break on everything in life. The neighbourhood tea, conversations over a cup of tea, road ride, 9-5 boring office jobs, romance in mall or goofing around at midnight. But, there can never be a break on dreams.

To give wings to the dreams of millions of Indians of becoming a crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan is coming back on the television screens with KBC 12. The caption of the post reads that the registrations of KBC 12 will start on May 9 from 9 pm on Sony Tv.

Amitabh Bachchan also shared the promo on his Twitter profile. He tweeted, ‘Yes, it is coming back to you soon’. Reports say that the entire selection process of KBC 12 will be digital this year. Speaking about the shooting the promo, Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari told a news portal that they start deliberating about KBC each year and think of new ways that could lead to an impactful narrative. The environment in which we are living in sets the context of the film this year.

Speaking about how they shot the promo during coronavirus lockdown, Nitesh Tiwari said that it was a challenge. He shot the film with himself first and then shared it with Big B so that he gets an idea of his vision. Post which, the megastar shot the film at his home by himself. The director added that he really hopes audiences like the campaign and participate wholeheartedly.

