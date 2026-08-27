Kaun Banega Crorepati 18: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals What Happens If He Comes Home Late Without Telling Jaya

Kaun Banega Crorepati 18: Amitabh Bachchan might be working very hard for movies and KBC 18; however, the veteran star has stated that there is something which he never forgets to do no matter how busy he gets with work – give prior notice to his family members.

In an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, the 83-year-old star provided an amusing insight on his life with wife Jaya Bachchan. From talking about how he manages not to get interrogated upon coming back home late to revealing that he takes care of all housework when the servants are not available, Big B did not leave the audience surprised.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 18: What Happens If Amitabh Bachchan Comes Home Late?

Their conversation started when Preeti Raj asked Amitabh about his personal life and the equation with his wife Jaya Bachchan. The actor stated that whenever he knows in advance that the shooting would take too much time, he sends an advance message to his family group chat. He stated that he greets everyone in advance, says that he is shooting and asks them not to wait for him at dinner.

As per Amitabh, it prevents him from trouble. However, what if he forgets? The actor revealed in a funny manner that he gets questioned by Jaya on issues like where he had gone, why he did not inform them and if it was the right time to come back home. If it is really late, he added that his wife has her dinner and goes to sleep without waiting for him.

Amitabh Bachchan Reveals His Family Group ‘Trick’

The star also gave a brief insight into how the Bachchans keep in touch. He said that the Bachchans have a family group chat in which he informs them about his schedule. He also made fun of the idea that along with sending them messages with folded hands and flowers emoji, he would inform them that he would be late.

This was another humorous Big B story, but one that also indicated how even after so many years of marriage, communication has been the safest mode for him when work comes in between family time.

Amitabh Bachchan Says He Does Household Chores Himself

The conversation then moved from late-night shoots to household responsibilities. When asked what happens if domestic staff members are unavailable, Bachchan said he does not shy away from doing the work himself.

“Whether there are four, eight, or 10 staff members, when there is no one at home, I do all the work myself,” he said, adding that he takes care of cleaning and other household tasks.

There is, however, one department where the Bollywood superstar admitted defeat — cooking. Bachchan said he does not know how to cook, so the family sometimes orders food from outside. At other times, he turns to Jaya Bachchan for help.

Amitabh Bachchan Calls Jaya ‘Deviji’, Says She Gets Excited To Cook For Him

Apart from that, Amitabh also told a cute anecdote about Jaya. He disclosed that sometimes he asks her, “Deviji, please make something.” As per Bachchan, Jaya gets thrilled and cooks many dishes for him and then asks him about the taste of the food.

Moreover, Bachchan was also seen talking about how Jaya had prepared a delicious mango dish for him after he made some changes in his diet on KBC 18. Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan got married in 1973 and continue to be one of the most recognizable couples in Hindi cinema.

Amitabh Bachchan Continues To Host Kaun Banega Crorepati 18

Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 began airing from August 10, with Amitabh Bachchan once again stepping into the shoes of the presenter. This season will have 16 questions where contestants can win an impressive sum of Rs 7 crore as a prize. With time, stories and impromptu chats of Bachchan with contestants have also become an inseparable part of the program.

This particular chat was another instance of that, offering viewers an unexpectedly human side of one of the biggest names of Indian cinema who has to explain to his wife, just like any other man, why he is late coming back home.

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