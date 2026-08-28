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Home > Entertainment News > Kaun Banega Crorepati 18: Father Pleads For Son’s Job, Vishal Rathod Goes On To Win Rs 25 Lakh — What Happened At Rs 50 Lakh Question?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 18: Father Pleads For Son’s Job, Vishal Rathod Goes On To Win Rs 25 Lakh — What Happened At Rs 50 Lakh Question?

Daily-wage worker Vishal Rathod won Rs 25 lakh on KBC 18 after his father made an emotional appeal for a steady job for him. Here’s the Rs 50 lakh question that made Vishal quit.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 18: Vishal Rathod (Image:X/ sonytv)
Kaun Banega Crorepati 18: Vishal Rathod (Image:X/ sonytv)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-08-28 16:00 IST

Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 has yet again brought under the limelight a contestant who had much more than answering questions to her credit. Vishal Premchand Rathod, a daily-wage earner hailing from Washim district in Maharashtra, ended up taking Rs 25 lakh from Amitabh Bachchan’s show with his commendable stint.

Apart from his game performance, what tugged at the heartstrings of the people was the poverty of Vishal’s family, with Vishal’s father having folded his hands and asked for a permanent job for his son. Vishal did end up reaching Rs 50 lakh mark but decided to exit the game after being confused about his answer. His choice ensured that Vishal ended up going home with Rs 25 lakh, which could mean a lot for his family.

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Who Is KBC 18 Contestant Vishal Rathod?

Vishal Premchand Rathod hails from the state of Maharashtra’s Washim and works as a daily wage laborer with his father. In his conversation with Amitabh Bachchan, Vishal told that he earns around Rs 500-600 per day on those days he is able to secure some work. 

There are days when he and his father do not earn anything and end up at their homes. His mother works as a cleaner whereas the family reportedly spends Rs 7,000 every month as rent money. Moreover, Vishal has also prepared himself for the MPSC exam since last three years but the problems associated with money have always haunted him.

Speaking about his situation on KBC, Vishal summed up his struggle with the line, “Majboori hai isliye mazdoori hai,” explaining that circumstances had forced him to take up daily-wage work.

Why Did Vishal Rathod’s Father Ask For A Job For His Son?

One of the most emotional scenes was where Vishal’s father expressed his desire for him to have a promising future. Vishal apparently attempted to secure himself regular employment previously, but the challenge was that he was being required to either have some previous experience or references by various employers.

He then made a gesture by clasping his hands before the audience and pleaded for someone to assist Vishal in securing at least a small job that would earn them income. Amitabh Bachchan also got into the plea, requesting anyone with an employment opportunity to assist Vishal. This scene gained a lot of attention from the online community, making the situation of Vishal’s family one of the most talked about in his KBC show.

Vishal Rathod Wins Rs 25 Lakh On Kaun Banega Crorepati 18

While all that was going on behind his back, Vishal kept himself calm throughout his game. He answered questions right and reached up to the Rs 25 lakh stage. When the moment came when Amitabh Bachchan posed the Rs 50 lakh question to Vishal, the latter did not have any life lines left to use.

This made the decision he took next all the more crucial as one wrong answer would take down his earnings to Rs 5 lakhs, while choosing to quit would mean earning Rs 25 lakhs. Vishal therefore ended his KBC 18 journey with Rs 25 lakh.

For someone who had spoken only moments earlier about struggling to find daily work, the amount represented far more than a television game-show victory. It was also why his decision not to gamble Rs 20 lakh on an uncertain answer proved to be one of the smartest calls of his entire run.

ALSO READ: Once More Movie Review: Arjun Das-Aditi Shankar’s Chemistry Works, But Familiar Romance Struggles After Interval

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Kaun Banega Crorepati 18: Father Pleads For Son’s Job, Vishal Rathod Goes On To Win Rs 25 Lakh — What Happened At Rs 50 Lakh Question?

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Kaun Banega Crorepati 18: Father Pleads For Son’s Job, Vishal Rathod Goes On To Win Rs 25 Lakh — What Happened At Rs 50 Lakh Question?

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Kaun Banega Crorepati 18: Father Pleads For Son’s Job, Vishal Rathod Goes On To Win Rs 25 Lakh — What Happened At Rs 50 Lakh Question?

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Kaun Banega Crorepati 18: Father Pleads For Son’s Job, Vishal Rathod Goes On To Win Rs 25 Lakh — What Happened At Rs 50 Lakh Question?
Kaun Banega Crorepati 18: Father Pleads For Son’s Job, Vishal Rathod Goes On To Win Rs 25 Lakh — What Happened At Rs 50 Lakh Question?
Kaun Banega Crorepati 18: Father Pleads For Son’s Job, Vishal Rathod Goes On To Win Rs 25 Lakh — What Happened At Rs 50 Lakh Question?
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