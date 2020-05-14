This won’t be wrong to say that pandemic has led to many changes in the lives of the people. The entire world has come to a standstill due to the outbreak but it seems that this pandemic will make people learn to live with the virus. Now, the good news is there are reports that the shoot of Television shows might resume in June end if the producers and the team follow the guidelines given by the Federation of Western India Cine Employee (FWICE).

The shows which might return back to Television are Bollywood Badshah Amitabh Bachchan’s show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Erica Fernandes, and Parth Samthan’s show Kasautii Zindagi Kay along with some more Ekta Kapoor shows and Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai. Recently, during a conversation, FWICE president BN Tiwari said that the federation has listed some important guidelines which are important to be followed on the sets while shoots.

The first guideline is that every set will have an inspector, who will keep a check on the crew and the cast members whether they are abiding by the rules of wearing masks. Further, sanitizers and masks will also be provided. According to a new rule, the producers will have to work with only 50 percent staff and he or she will also ensure proper shifts so that no one is left jobless.

Also Read: Gulabo Sitabo first poster: Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer to release on Amazon Prime on June 12

Any person who is above the age of 50 will have to stay at home for three months as old age people are more prone to coronavirus. Moreover, if a worker dies due to COVID-19, the producer and the channel will have to pay Rs 50 lakh compensation to the family and all the medical expenses will also be taken care by them. To boost the morale of the workers, minimum compensation is of Rs 50 lakh. Further, an ambulance will always be there on the sets in case of an emergency. Reports also reveal that regular virtual meetings will also be held between the producers, channel, and FWICE in case a new measure is added to ensure safety on the sets.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App