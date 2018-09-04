Kaun Banega Crorepati Episode 2 LIVE updates: Bollywood’s Big B Amitabh Bachchan on Monday returned to the small screen with his all time hit reality TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 10. In the first episode of KBC Season 10, first contestant was Sonia Yadav who quit the game after winning Rs 12,50,000. She got stuck on the 13th question for Rs 25,00,000. In the second episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 10, Somesh Kumar Choudhary from Bhagalpur, Bihar, who won the Fastest Finger First in Episode 1, is continuing the game today.
Live Blog
Hamare doosre contestant ka confidence kitne door lejaega unhein gyaan ke iss duswe adhyaay mein? Dekhiye #KBC season 10, aaj raat 9 baje, @SrBachchan ke saath aur kheliye KBC Play Along Sony LIV ke app par. pic.twitter.com/USFzZq1hKW— Sony TV (@SonyTV) September 4, 2018
Somesh Kumar Choudhary has so far completed 9 questions in the game and won Rs 1,60,000. The 9th question was to name a global company which had brought stakes in an Indian e-shopping site. He answered it right and won Rs 1,60,000.
Somesh Kumar Choudhary has now bagged Rs 80,000. He is now facing a question where he has to answer which global company brought stakes in an Indian e-shopping site.
Somesh Kumar Choudhary wins Rs 40,000 by answering the question where he had to recongnise the voice of an Indian Team Cricketer after listening to his voice.
Somesh Kumar Choudhary has so far won Rs 20,000. He got stuck on a question where he has to answer which one from the following is not recongnised as fish specie. Somesh used his two lifelines and finally went the expert panel suggestion and won Rs 20,000.