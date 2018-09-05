Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 10 Episode 3 LIVE updates: Somesh Kumar Choudhary, who hails from Bhagalpur in Bihar has resumed the game on Wednesday but couldn’t go too far. He got stuck on 14th question which could have won him Rs 50,00,000 and decided to quit the show. Kiran is the new contestant who has cracked the fastest finger first and is playing the game on the hot seat with Amitabh Bachchan.
Earlier on Tuesday, episode 2 of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Somesh Kumar Choudhary, who has a government job, and played exceptionally well and took home Rs 25,00,000. He used all his lifelines and answered 13 questions without any confusion or taking risks.
On Wednesday, he continued the game to win the grand prize money which is Rs 7 crore but got stuck on the 14th question on which he was not sure. Since he did not have any lifeline, Somesh Kumar took a wise decision by quitting to the show.
Live Blog
After Kiran decided to quit the show, KBC host Amitabh Bachchan once again called for the fastest finger first round to select the next contestant. Winning the round, Anjula Bhatnagar became the fastest contestant to answer the question. She will now play the game on the hot seat with Amitabh Bachchan.
Kiran quits the game after winning Rs 1,60,000
Kiran got stuck on the 10th question and decided to quit the show as she was not sure about the right answer. She has won Rs 1,60,000. Amitabh Bachchan takes a selfie with Kiran and congratulated her for being the part of the show.
Kiran is now facing the 10th question, where she has to answer, "According to WHO, which disease has been completely eradicated from the world by vaccination?"
Using her last helpline, 'expert advise', Kiran has so far won Rs 1,60,000. She got stuck on the 9th question where she has to answer, "What does 'R' stand for in BR Ambedkar's name?
Kiran is now facing the 9th question for Rs 1,60,000. The question is "What does the 'R' stand for in BR Ambedkar's name?"
Kiran wins Rs 80,000
Using her 'Jodidaar' helpline, Kiran chose the right option, which was Rishikesh. She had to identify the place of a bridge which was shown to her. She has now won Rs 80,000
Kiran gets stuck on the 8th question
Facing the 8th question, Kiran has to identify a bridge by having a look at it. She is confused and uses her another lifeline.
Kiran has so far won Rs 40,000 by answering the 7th question right. She picked the right option, Hima Das, who is also known as Dhing Express. However, in 7 questions so far, she has utilised two of her lifelines.
Kiran has rightly answered the 6th question and has so far won Rs 20,000. She is now facing the 7th question where she has to name the athlete who is also known as Dhing express.
Facing the 6th question, Kiran has to answer "Which of these creatures produces vermicompost?"
After Somesh Kumar Choudhary quits the game, winning Rs 2,5,00,000, Kiran is the new contestant who has won the fastest finger first. She has so far won Rs 10,000 and used one of her lifelines.
The question for the fastest finger first is, "Arrange these standards sports teams in each of these disciplines in the increasing order of the number of players in the team on the field during a match."
Amitabh Bachchan introduces 10 new contestants who will play the fastest finger first to get on the hot seat.
Somesh Kumar Choudhary, who had earlier won Rs 25,00,000 and was going good in the game, decided to quit after facing the 14th question which was about a Nobel prize winner. Somesh Kumar Choudhary was not sure about his choice following which he decided to quit.