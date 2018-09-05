Somesh Kumar Choudhary, who hails from Bhagalpur in Bihar has resumed the game on Wednesday but couldn't go too far. He got stuck on 14th question which could have won him Rs 50,00,000 and decided to quit the show. Kiran is the new contestant who has cracked the fastest finger first and is playing the game on the hot seat with Amitabh Bachchan.

Earlier on Tuesday, episode 2 of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Somesh Kumar Choudhary, who has a government job, and played exceptionally well and took home Rs 25,00,000. He used all his lifelines and answered 13 questions without any confusion or taking risks.

On Wednesday, he continued the game to win the grand prize money which is Rs 7 crore but got stuck on the 14th question on which he was not sure. Since he did not have any lifeline, Somesh Kumar took a wise decision by quitting to the show.

