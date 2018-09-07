Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 10 Episode 5 September 7 LIVE updates: Kirit Rasdiya who rightly answered first four questions on Thursday is continuing the game on Friday. He was the only contestant in the fastest finger first round to answer the question and get the chance to play the game on the hot seat. Before Kirit Rasdiya, Anjula Bhatnagar was playing the game on the hot seat with Amitabh Bachchan and won Rs 3,20,000. She had to leave the game after she wrongly answered the 11th question which would have won her Rs 6,40,000.
Dr Prakash Amte and Dr Mandakini Amte win Rs 12,50,000
Dr Prakash Amte and Dr Mandakini Amte got stuck on the 12th question and used their expert advise lifeline, winning Rs 12,50,000
Answering right first 11 questions, Dr Prakash Amte and Dr Mandakini Amte have won Rs 6,40,000
Dr Prakash Amte and Dr Mandakini Amte has crossed the second hurdle and won Rs 3,20,000
Rightly answering first 9 questions, Dr. Prakash Amte and Dr. Mandakini Amte has so far won Rs 1,60,000
Dr. Prakash Amte and Dr. Mandakini Amte has so far rightly answered 8 questions and won Rs 80,000
Dr. Prakash Amte and Dr. Mandakini Amte has so far won Rs 40,000
Dr. Prakash Amte and Dr. Mandakini Amte have crossed the first hurdle and won Rs 10,000. They will now take home at least Rs 10,000
Dr. Prakash Amte and Dr. Mandakini Amte has rightly answered first four questions and won Rs 5,000
Dr. Prakash Amte and Dr. Mandakini Amte has rightly answered first three questions right and won Rs 3,000
Dr. Prakash Amte and Dr. Mandakini Amte win Rs 1,000. They will now face the second question.
Amitabh Bachchan informs about the rules of the game to Dr. Prakash Amte and Dr. Mandakini Amte.
Amitabh Bachchan talks about the work done by Padma Shri Dr. Prakash Amte and Dr. Mandakini Amte for the society.
Aaj raat KBC ke manch pe honge pehle #KBC Karamveer, Padma Shri Dr. Prakash Amte aur Dr. Mandakini Amte jinhone niswaartha se logon ki saahaayta kari. Kya hai inki kahani, jaanne ke liye dekhiye #KBC Karamveer Special aaj raat 9 baje. @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/4niNZYYGIK— Sony TV (@SonyTV) September 7, 2018
Amitabh Bachchan welcomes KBC Karamveers, Padma Shri Dr. Prakash Amte and Dr. Mandakini Amte on the show
The next contestants on the show are Padma Shri Dr. Prakash Amte and Dr. Mandakini Amte, on the first episode of KBC Karamveer.
Kirit Rasdiya loses on the 10th question
Kirit Rasdiya got stuck on the 10the question and lost the game. He was not sure about the right answer and took the risk. He was also not having any lifelines. Kirit who had won Rs 1,60,000 will now only take home Rs 10,000.
Kirit Rasdiya has got stuck on the 10th question which will make him win Rs 3,20,000. He has utilised all of his lifelines.
Kirit Rasdiya has so far answered 8 questions and won Rs 80,000. He will now face the 9th question for Rs 1,60,000
Kirit Rasdiya has so far won Rs 40,000, however, he has already utilised two of his lifelines.
Kirit Rasdiya has cleared the first hurdle and won Rs 10,000. He will now take home at least Rs 10,000.