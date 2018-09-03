Bollywood’s Big B Amitabh Bachchan is all set to return once again to the small screen with his most popular reality TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati, with its season 10, starting tonight at 9. As per reports, all the main aspects of the show’s format is going to be the same with only little modifications in the selection process of the candidates. Moreover, according to reports, this time there will be difficult questions which will be possed to the candidates. Also in order to select the best candidates, more rounds will be included in the audition process.
Live Blog
While the show Kaun Banega Crorepati is already LIVE, fans of the show are all for praises of the show on the social media, with some saying that it will put all the contestants to test.
Along with the entertainment, it's also one of a kind reality TV show which increases one's knowledge. It's both entertaining and informative at the same time.
Kaun Banega Crorepati season 10 starts airing on Sony TV. Amitabh Bachchan begins the show with a bang! Viewers of the show can also play along using SONY LIV app.
Kaun Banega Crorepati only on @SonyTV with our one and only Shahenshah @SrBachchan Yeahhhhhhhhh !!!!! From today 9 p.m it’s already started friends .plz watch 😊 pic.twitter.com/CQ9iciYnWC— Mousumi Mukherjee (@MOUSUMI_EF) September 3, 2018
Season 10 of Kaun Banega Crorepati reality TV show is going to be a 60 episodes (12-week long) series, beginning today at 9 pm on Sony TV.
In order to generate more audience for KBC Play Along, people who will be playing along on the Sony LIV app, the lucky ones will get an opportunity to feature in the final episode of the game and one can also win a new car.
For the audience and people having the Sony LIV app on their smartphones, they will be able to a part of the show through 'KBC Play Along' and can win prizes o daily basis.
Unlike the previous season when Friday's used to be celebrity dedicated episodes, in Season 10, Friday's episodes will now be dedicated to real-life heroes, and those who have tried to bring a positive change in the society. They have been named as KBC Karamveer.
Talking about lifelines which is an important part of the show, the 50:50 and audience poll and jodidaar will as part of the format while there is slight but interesting change in 'Ask the Expert', which will also make a comeback in Season 10. In 'Ask the Expert' lifeline, instead of an audio call, contestants will be able to make a video call to ask his query face-to-face.
Talking about lifelines which is an important part of the show, the 50:50 and audience poll and jodidaar will as part of the format while there is slight but interesting change in 'Ask the Expert', which will also make a comeback in Season 10. In 'Ask the Expert' lifeline, instead of an audio call, contestants will be able to make a video call to ask his query face-to-face.
With Augmented Reality technology being introduced in the show (for the first time on any Indian reality TV Show), viewers will be able to experience a real-time drama with added audio-visual effects.
Kaun Banega Crorepati season 10 tagline is Kab Tak Rokoge in order to laud the spirit of resilience in people. Moreover, in Season 10, there will be a use of Augmented Reality, which will happen for the first time on an Indian reality TV show.
Shuru ho raha gyaan ka duswa adhyaay, #KBC10, @SrBachchan ke saath. Dekhna na bhule, aaj se har Mon-Fri raat 9 baje sirf Sony Entertainment Television par. pic.twitter.com/5irRsyApBp— Sony TV (@SonyTV) September 3, 2018
One of the most awaited reality TV show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, Kaun Banega Crorepati season 10, will be telecasted from Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV.