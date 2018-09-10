Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 10 Episode 6 September 10 Highlights: Amitabh Bachchan on Monday once again introduced 10 new contestants on the 6th episode of one of India’s most popular show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 10. Winning the fastest finger first round, Preeti Kimta played the game on the hot seat with Amitabh Bachchan.
Preeti won a total of Rs 6,40,000 and used all her lifelines. She quit the game while facing the 12th questions as she was not sure about the answer. She stuck on the question where she had to answer, “Which of the following is a name of a chemical in the periodic table?” Not being sure about the answer, she decided to opt for her last lifeline, which was ‘jodidaar’. However, even after using her last lifeline, she was not sure about the answer and quit the game.
Also Read: Taimur Ali Khan’s cute smile in this photo will take away your Monday blues!
During the show, Preeti Kimta shared her life stories and requested host Amitabh Bachchan to dance with her. However, Amitabh Bachchan tried to divert it.
Also Read: Bhojpuri diva Monalisa aka Antara Biswas raises temperature with her latest hot photo
Playing the game on the hot seat, Preeti Kimta never hesitated to user her lifelines and did not take any unwanted risk. She played the game with confidence and often entertained the audience with her gesture and life stories.
However, except Preeti Kamta, there was no other contestant who got chance to play the game on the seat hot with Amitabh Bachchan. Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most watched Indian TV reality show. The game is informative as well as entertaining. In the current season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, the makers of the show have introduced the augmented reality feature to make it more visually interesting.
Live Blog
Preeti Kimta decides to quit the game after winning Rs 6,40,000
Not being sure about the 12th question, Preeti Kimta decided to quit the game. She used her last lifeline which was 'Jodidaar'. However, she decided not to take any risk, and quit the game. She won Rs 6,40,000
Preeti Kimta wins Rs 6,40,000
Rightly answering the first 11 questions, Preeti Kimta has won Rs 6,40,000. She has utilised her 3 out of 4 lifelines.
Preeti Kimta wins Rs 3,20,000
Going good in the game, Preeti Kimta has crossed the second hurdle and won Rs 3,20,000
Preeti Kimta wins Rs 1,60,000
With the help of her third lifeline, Preeti Kimta has won Rs 1,60,000
Preeti Kimta wins Rs 80,000
Preeti Kimta wins Rs 80,000, however, she has already utilised her two lifelines.
Preeti Kimta wins Rs 40,000
Preeti Kimta wins Rs 40,000 after rightly answering the first seven questions
Preeti Kimta wins Rs 20,000
Answering the first six questions right, Preeti Kimta has so far won Rs 20,000
Preeti Kimta wins Rs 10,000
Preeti Kimta who hails from Shimla and is a teacher has crossed the first hurdle and won Rs 10,000. She has used her one out of four lifelines.
Preeti Kimta wins Rs 5,000
Preeti Kimta has so far won Rs 5,000. However, she has already used one of her helpline expert advice.
Amitabh Bachchan introduces game rules to Preeti Kimta
Show host Amitabh Bachchan introduces the game rules to Preeti Kimta who is from Shimla.
Preeti Kimta from Shimla wins fastest finger first round
Preeti Kimta who hails from Shimla wins the fastest finger first round. She works as a maths teacher.