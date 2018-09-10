Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 10 Episode 6 September 10 Highlights: Amitabh Bachchan on Monday once again introduced 10 new contestants on the 6th episode of one of India's most popular show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 10.

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 10 Episode 6 September 10 Highlights: Amitabh Bachchan on Monday once again introduced 10 new contestants on the 6th episode of one of India’s most popular show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 10. Winning the fastest finger first round, Preeti Kimta played the game on the hot seat with Amitabh Bachchan.

Preeti won a total of Rs 6,40,000 and used all her lifelines. She quit the game while facing the 12th questions as she was not sure about the answer. She stuck on the question where she had to answer, “Which of the following is a name of a chemical in the periodic table?” Not being sure about the answer, she decided to opt for her last lifeline, which was ‘jodidaar’. However, even after using her last lifeline, she was not sure about the answer and quit the game.

Also Read: Taimur Ali Khan’s cute smile in this photo will take away your Monday blues!

During the show, Preeti Kimta shared her life stories and requested host Amitabh Bachchan to dance with her. However, Amitabh Bachchan tried to divert it.

Also Read: Bhojpuri diva Monalisa aka Antara Biswas raises temperature with her latest hot photo

Playing the game on the hot seat, Preeti Kimta never hesitated to user her lifelines and did not take any unwanted risk. She played the game with confidence and often entertained the audience with her gesture and life stories.

However, except Preeti Kamta, there was no other contestant who got chance to play the game on the seat hot with Amitabh Bachchan. Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most watched Indian TV reality show. The game is informative as well as entertaining. In the current season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, the makers of the show have introduced the augmented reality feature to make it more visually interesting.

Live Blog

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App