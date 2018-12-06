Kajal Aggarwal took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture from her Kavacham shoot days, in the picture Kajal is getting all cozy with costar Sreenivas Bellamkonda in middle of the ocean. Dressed in a blue floral dress, Kajal looks happy as she poses for the camera with her Kavacham co-star. The picture in a span of a few hours has garnered 130k likes and the count seems unstoppable.

The beautiful Kajal Aggarwal is beyond any doubt one of the most sought-after stars in the Tollywood industry. The social media sensation enjoys a massive fan following on photo-sharing platform Instagram of 8.8 million followers, her pictures and videos go viral in mere seconds. Recently, Kajal Aggarwal took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture from her Kavacham shoot days, in the picture Kajal is getting all cozy with costar Sreenivas Bellamkonda in middle of the ocean. Dressed in a blue floral dress, Kajal looks happy as she poses for the camera with her Kavacham co-star. The picture in a span of a few hours has garnered 130k likes and the count seems unstoppable.

On the professional front, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in action-drama Kavacham with Sai Srinivas Bellamkonda, and Mehreen which will release this month on December 7, 2018. Besides Kavacham the stunning gingham fame also has Kamal Hassan’s Indian 2 in her kitty as well. Take a look at her picture here:

Kajal Aggarwal started her acting career with Kyun! Ho Gaya Na opposite Bollywood stars Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya Rai in 2004 but got her breakthrough with Chandamama in 2007 which was one of the highest grossing movies of the year. Take a look at some of her sexiest pictures ever here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More