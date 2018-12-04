After the release of eye-popping teaser, the team of Kavacham have finally released the trailer of the movie too. Based on cop drama, the movie appears to be a full package of spicy entertainment. If the teaser and trailer has left the audience awestruck, wonder what the movie will do to the box-office. The super-energetic cast includes Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles while Mehreen Pirzada and Harshavardhan Rane will also be seen playing pivotal roles

After the release of eye-popping teaser, the team of Kavacham have finally released the trailer of the movie too. Based on cop drama, the movie appears to be a full package of spicy entertainment. If the teaser and trailer has left the audience awestruck, wonder what the movie will do to the box-office. The super-energetic cast includes Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles while Mehreen Pirzada and Harshavardhan Rane will also be seen playing pivotal roles.

Lead male actor Bellamkonda Sreenvias is playing the badass cop who will leave you breathless with his attitude and action packed performance. The dialogue of the movie are so powerful that the audience will whistle in every next scene. While the lead actor in female, Kajal Aggarwal is looking gorgeous throughout the trailer, giving us high hope of the movie. The shining starlet has also signed another movie after the release of Kavacham. She will soon be seen with one and only Kamal Haasan in the upcoming big project of Shankar, Indian 2.

The wait too see this Tollywood beauty romancing Kamal Haasan is still some steps away, until then you can enjoy this magical thriller with Bellamkonda Sreenivas. The trailer will surely give you the hint of what all can you expect of it, be it thrill, action, powerpacked dialogues, beauty, romance and everything. Bankrolled by Sontineni, the movie will also mark the debut for Bollywood hottie Neil Nitin Mukesh in Telegu film industry. Neil will soon also feature in Prabhas’s Saaho. However, Kavacham will give you a glimpse of him soon as it is slated to release on December 7 this year.

