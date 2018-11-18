Mollywood couple Kavya Madhavan and Dileep hosted a naming ceremony of their baby girl. Sharing a glimpse from the ceremony, the make-up artist of Kavya Madhvan, Unnips took to Instagram to share the photograph on the social media handle. In the photograph, the couple looks extremely beautiful together as they happily posed together for the cameras.

Kavya Madhavan, Dileep look beautiful together as they all smiles for their baby girl's naming ceremony, see photo

The Malayalam actors Kavya Madhavan and Dileep in October became the proud parents of a baby girl. The couple recently hosted the naming ceremony of their child. Kavya’s make- up artist Unnips has shared a photograph on Instagram. In the photograph, Kavya and Dileep can be seen posing with Unnips. In the caption, Unnips wished the couple with a lifetime of happiness to their little angel. He felt pleased to be a part of her 28th-day naming ceremony.

In the photograph, the couple looks extremely beautiful together as they are all smiles for the cameras. Kavya and Dileep wore traditionals. Kavya wore a Kesav saree. She matched her saree with blue coloured blouse. While Dileep wore a white kurta and looks handsome as usual.

Several photographs from Kavya’s baby shower also took the Internet by storm. The baby shower was a private affair. Kavya’s close friends attended the bash. It was a yellow themed party where everyone looks beautiful in their yellow dresses.

Dileep and Kavya welcomed their baby girl on Vijayadashami day. Dileep took to Facebook to share the news with his fans.

Dileep tied the knot in 2016 with Kavya after getting divorced from Kavya Madhavan.

Kavya and her first husband Nishal Chandra parted ways in 2011.

Dileep courted a controversy in the previous year for allegedly involving in the kidnapping and sexual assault of a popular Malayalam female actor. He came out of the jail on bail and Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) had accepted the resignation of the actor. Kavya had also been interrogated several times by the police officers.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More