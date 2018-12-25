Akshara Singh's song Kawalejiya Balam is recently out and is making a buzz on YouTube. The song is sung by the diva herself with beautiful lyrics and music. It is not the first time when the diva has sang a song and made her fans crazy, her Rakhi Ka Bandhan track was also praised by her followers and garnered more than 3 lakh likes.

Akshara Singh song: Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh is best known for her on-screen acting and melodious voice. The Internet sensation leaves no chance of entertaining her fans with her hot and sexy photos on social media and has about 477k followers on Instagram. Recently, the diva looked excited for her new audio song–Kawalejiya Balam which is released a few hours back.

Akshara Singh has sung the song beautifully with the deep lyrics and music. Akshara Singh is a multi-talented person who keeps entertaining her fans with her stunning photos every now and then. Her hot photos, pretty selfies and a slight tone of mascara make the diva her fans favourite. She is also very famous in giving major fashion goals to her fans with her stylish outfits and looks. Earlier the diva also sang the song Rakhi Ka Bandhan which was dedicated to all brother and sisters. The song got viral and garnered around 3 lakh likes on Video-sharing platform–YouTube.

Some of the hit movies are– Maa Tujhhe Salaam, Saiyaan Superstar, Pawan Raja, Hum Hai Lootere, Satya, Sarkar Raj, Main Hoon Hero No 1, Saathiya and many more.

