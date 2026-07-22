Kaylee Hottle Dies At 18: Rising Godzilla Star Remembered for Breaking Barriers in Hollywood

Kaylee Hottle, the deaf actor whose heartfelt performance as Jia in the Godzilla franchise introduced millions of viewers to the power of sign language on screen, has died after a car crash in Maryland. She was 18. According to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Hottle was one of two passengers in a vehicle that veered off the road and struck a culvert in Ijamsville shortly before 3 a.m. on Tuesday. Authorities said the driver, a 19-year-old man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while another passenger declined medical treatment. Investigators believe excessive speed may have contributed to the crash, though the investigation remains ongoing.

Hottle was airlifted from the scene, but her father, Joshua Hottle, later said her heart stopped before she reached the hospital.

Who Was Kaylee Hottle?

Born into a deaf family, Hottle grew up using American Sign Language (ASL) as her first language. Her casting as Jia in Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024) marked a significant moment for disability representation in mainstream cinema. Her character, a young orphan with a unique bond with Kong, communicated through ASL, making sign language an integral part of one of Hollywood’s biggest blockbuster franchises.

How Kaylee Hottle became an inspiration beyond Hollywood

Before landing the role that made her internationally recognised, Hottle had no particular interest in monster movies. In a 2024 interview with The Associated Press, she recalled that it was her father who introduced her to the genre after she was cast.

Despite her growing fame, Hottle often spoke about wanting to remain grounded. She credited her parents and sisters as her biggest role models and admitted she had initially worried that acting success might change her everyday life. Instead, she said, being recognised at school felt far less overwhelming than she had imagined.

Her career, though brief, reflected Hollywood’s gradual push towards authentic representation. Rather than casting a hearing actor, the filmmakers chose a deaf performer whose lived experience brought emotional depth and authenticity to Jia’s story. She later appeared in an episode of Magnum P.I. and had completed work on the upcoming film What Doesn’t Kill Us.

Hollywood and the deaf community mourn Kaylee Hottle

Tributes quickly followed news of her death. Millie Bobby Brown, who starred alongside Hottle in the Godzilla films, wrote on Instagram that she was “so devastated” and said the young actor would be “deeply missed.” Alexander Skarsgård, who learned ASL to communicate with Hottle while filming, had previously praised her professionalism and ability to adapt quickly on set. Fellow deaf actors Alaqua Cox, Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur also shared heartfelt messages, remembering her talent and the promise of a career cut tragically short.

In one of the most moving responses, Joshua Hottle addressed the teenage driver involved in the crash, saying, “I have forgiven you. Don’t let this incident ruin the rest of your life.”

As friends, colleagues and fans remember Kaylee Hottle, many are reflecting not only on the performances she left behind but also on the barriers she helped break. In just a handful of roles, she became a powerful symbol of inclusion, proving that authentic representation can resonate far beyond the screen.