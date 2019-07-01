Amitabh Bachchan's KBC: Legendary actor Amitabh Bachabahnma is back with another season of KBC 11 on the small screens, the much-awaited money maker reality show has always come under the highest TRP chart, but this time Big Boss 13 will be on air at the same time on another channel.

The star of millennium, actor Amitabh Bachchan is back on the small screen with the new season of KBC 11, KBC is a money making game show where viewers were asked some general knowledge questions and corrected answers can make them win a large amount of money. This new concept in Indian television made KBC rank highest in the TRP charts. Talking about the premiere of the show, it will on air its 11th season this year. whereas, BigB all set to host one of his popular show which had won millions of hearts.

The producers of the show always believe that because of Amitabh Bachchan’s persona which glues the audiences to their screens, As soon as the first season of KBC was released it won millions of hearts and also filled the banks of many audiences by just giving the correct answer to the simple questions.

A report said the shooting of the show will be started by August 1. The contestants for the shows are being currently locked, the channel other than KBC will be launching another show but they are yet to fix the premiere date but mostly it will go on air in the third week of August, 19th August. Final discussion on the same is ongoing though.

Ab aapke aur Hot Seat ke beech mein na hogi duri, kyunki shuru ho gaye hai iss saal ke #KBC Registrations. Yeh raha iss saal ke registrations ka pehla sawaal. Register karne ke liye download kariye @SonyLIV app. pic.twitter.com/QPkY0nRGls — Sony TV (@SonyTV) May 1, 2019

However, a disruption may occur because its big boss 13 will also be aired at the same time on a different channel. Hopefully, makers will bring a solution to that. The concept of KBC has been taken from the British show called Who wants to be a millionaire?

On the work front Amitabh Bachan will be seen in Brahamastra as a pivotal role, Amitabh Bachan’s last movie was Badla co-starter Tapsee Pannu, which miraculously performed well at the box office. whereas Amitabh was also seen in Thugs of Hindustan, the movie was a big budget movie helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Aditya Chopra but didn’t do wonder at the box office.

