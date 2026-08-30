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Home > Entertainment News > KBC 17: Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional As Maharashtra Contestant Seeks ‘Choti Si Naukri’ To Support His Family – WATCH

KBC 17: Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional As Maharashtra Contestant Seeks ‘Choti Si Naukri’ To Support His Family – WATCH

A recent Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 episode turned the spotlight on a reality that extends far beyond the game show. Vishal Premchand Rathod, a daily-wage worker from Maharashtra, appeared on the show hoping that his KBC appearance could help him find a stable job.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 (Photo:X)
Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sun 2026-08-30 14:45 IST

A recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 became an unexpectedly emotional one when contestant Vishal Premchand Rathod from Washim, Maharashtra, spoke about his family’s financial struggles and his search for employment. For Vishal, appearing on the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted quiz show was about more than answering questions and winning money. He reportedly hoped the visibility could help him find a “choti si naukri” and give his family some financial stability.

Vishal’s story was later highlighted by content creator Nidhi Solanki, who said his experience raises larger questions about unemployment and the financial insecurity faced by many families.

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Why Did Vishal Rathod Want A Job Through KBC?

Vishal explained that he works as a daily-wage labourer and often goes out with his father looking for work. His mother works as a cleaner at a canteen, while the family also includes his two sisters. The contestant revealed that even taking a single day off work is difficult because missing a day’s labour means losing that day’s income. For a family dependent on daily wages, even a small disruption can have an immediate impact on household expenses.

His account visibly moved Bachchan, who told Vishal that his story had touched him.

Watch The Video Here

Vishal’s Father Makes Emotional Appeal For His Son

The emotional moment came after Vishal’s game when his father made an appeal to the audience in the studio, asking if anyone could help his son find employment.

The plea added another dimension to what had already been an emotional appearance. Vishal and his family members were seen breaking down after he was selected to take the hot seat. Amitabh Bachchan also joined the appeal, bringing attention to Vishal’s circumstances beyond the confines of the quiz show.

KBC Episode Sparks Conversation About Unemployment

The episode has resonated with viewers because Vishal’s story shifted the focus from television winnings to the everyday reality of families dependent on irregular employment. His appearance also underlined how, for many workers, employment is not simply about career growth but about securing the next day’s food, household expenses and family responsibilities.

While KBC is built around knowledge and prize money, Vishal’s appearance offered a reminder of why the show’s contestants often carry much more than personal ambitions when they walk onto the hot seat.

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KBC 17: Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional As Maharashtra Contestant Seeks ‘Choti Si Naukri’ To Support His Family – WATCH
Tags: amitabh bachchanKaun Banega Crorepati

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KBC 17: Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional As Maharashtra Contestant Seeks ‘Choti Si Naukri’ To Support His Family – WATCH

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KBC 17: Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional As Maharashtra Contestant Seeks ‘Choti Si Naukri’ To Support His Family – WATCH

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KBC 17: Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional As Maharashtra Contestant Seeks ‘Choti Si Naukri’ To Support His Family – WATCH
KBC 17: Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional As Maharashtra Contestant Seeks ‘Choti Si Naukri’ To Support His Family – WATCH
KBC 17: Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional As Maharashtra Contestant Seeks ‘Choti Si Naukri’ To Support His Family – WATCH
KBC 17: Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional As Maharashtra Contestant Seeks ‘Choti Si Naukri’ To Support His Family – WATCH

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