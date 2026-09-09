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Home > Entertainment News > KBC 18: Why Did Amitabh Bachchan Call Hosting The Show A ‘Heart-Breaking Experience’?

KBC 18: Why Did Amitabh Bachchan Call Hosting The Show A ‘Heart-Breaking Experience’?

Amitabh Bachchan has revealed that some KBC 18 contestants’ personal stories affect him so deeply that continuing to host the show becomes difficult.

Amitabh Bachchan (Photo:X)
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo:X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Wed 2026-09-09 20:24 IST

KBC 18: Amitabh Bachchan has opened up about the emotional side of hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, revealing that some contestants’ personal stories can affect him so deeply that it becomes difficult to continue with the show. The veteran actor, who has been closely associated with KBC for years, shared his thoughts in a recent blog post, describing the experience as “heart-breaking”.

What Did Amitabh Bachchan Say About KBC 18?

Big B explained that while interacting with contestants is an important part of the show, some of the stories they bring with them are extremely difficult to process. He wrote that certain contestants come with such serious personal experiences that managing his own emotions while continuing to host becomes challenging.

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Amitabh said, “Some contestants come with such grave personal stories, that it becomes difficult to conduct not just our feelings for them but also to continue hosting the show.” He added that he did not want to reveal too much, as doing so could take away from what viewers eventually experience on the programme.

Why Does KBC 18 Affect Amitabh Bachchan Emotionally?

KBC has never been just about questions and prize money. Over the years, contestants have often spoken about their families, financial struggles, personal losses, dreams and the circumstances that brought them to the hot seat.

Amitabh frequently spends time talking to them beyond the game itself, which has become one of the most recognizable parts of the show. That emotional connection also means some conversations can become difficult for the host.

What Is The Theme Of KBC 18?

The latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati premiered on August 10, 2026. This season carries the theme “Sochna Padega”, encouraging viewers and contestants to pause, think carefully and make considered decisions. Amitabh Bachchan has once again returned as host, continuing an association with the game show that has stretched across decades.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Bond With KBC Contestants

One of the reasons KBC continues to connect with audiences is the relationship Amitabh builds with contestants. From light-hearted conversations to deeply emotional moments, his interactions often go beyond the quiz format.

His latest comments show that those stories do not simply remain part of the television episode — they can affect him personally as well. For Amitabh, hosting KBC 18 may still involve questions, lifelines and prize money, but behind the cameras, some contestants’ journeys make the experience far more emotional than viewers may realize.

ALSO READ: Lust Stories 3 Trailer Out: Aditi Rao Hydari, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Apte And Siddharth Lead More Chaos And Heartbreak — What’s Really Going On?

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KBC 18: Why Did Amitabh Bachchan Call Hosting The Show A ‘Heart-Breaking Experience’?

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KBC 18: Why Did Amitabh Bachchan Call Hosting The Show A ‘Heart-Breaking Experience’?
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