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Home > Entertainment News > KBC 18: Arpita Jha Reaches Rs 1 Crore Question After Family’s Debt Crisis, Recalls Father’s Suicidal Thoughts

KBC 18: Arpita Jha Reaches Rs 1 Crore Question After Family’s Debt Crisis, Recalls Father’s Suicidal Thoughts

KBC 18 contestant Arpita Jha has reached the Rs 1 crore question after opening up about her family’s debt crisis, odd jobs and her father’s suicidal thoughts.

Arpita Jha and Amitabh Bachchan in KBC 18
Arpita Jha and Amitabh Bachchan in KBC 18

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-09-13 16:53 IST

Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 has presented yet another touching tale of its contestants to the audience through Arpita Jha, a software engineer from Pune, who has managed to reach the Rs 1 crore question round of Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz show.

Arpita talked about the financial hardships which her family had undergone during her childhood and how she used to suffer along with them due to her father’s unsuccessful business. She said how things turned out to be so stressful for her father that he started thinking of suicide as well. However, despite all these hard times in life, Arpita pursued her studies and managed to work odd jobs along with her brothers to earn money.

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KBC 18: Who Is Arpita Jha?

Arpita Jha is a software engineer from Pune, Maharashtra, who took part in KBC 18 and caught the attention of Amitabh Bachchan not only with her knowledge but also her story. In one of the episodes, she mentioned that her father used to earn approximately Rs 5,000 monthly in his career at a courier company. Afterward, he started his own business in transport to better the economic conditions of his family. However, his efforts turned out to be unsuccessful.

KBC 18: How Did Arpita’s Family Deal With Debt?

Arpita explained that the money lenders used to come to their house time and again and scare them regarding the payments. This emotional stress was taken to such extremes by her father due to the financial burden put on him.

She further told us that he felt that it would have been better for his family if he were not there. This was also the time when Arpita and her brothers and sisters began working to earn money to maintain the household and pay their bills. Arpita took a loan for education of Rs 5 lakh, which, according to her, went up to Rs 8 lakh.

KBC 18: Which Rs 5 Lakh Question Did Arpita Answer?

One of the toughest questions Arpita answered during Friday’s episode was worth Rs 5 lakh. The question was:

Which neighbouring country of India is divided into administrative districts called ‘dzongkhags’?

The options were Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Myanmar.

Arpita confidently chose Bhutan, which was the correct answer.

Bhutan is divided into 20 dzongkhags, or administrative districts.

KBC 18: Will Arpita Jha Win Rs 1 Crore?

That is still the million-dollar question. In the trailer for Monday’s episode, we see that Arpita tries her luck at answering the question worth Rs 1 crore, though we do not know how she did at that point.

In case she succeeds, it will be quite an achievement for someone who came from a poor family, struggling with moneylenders. She herself stated that she would like to make her parents’ life easier with the help of her earnings and go on a vacation abroad with them.

ALSO READ: Avneet Kaur’s Hottest Photos: From Red-Hot Glam To Black And Pink Bombshell Looks

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KBC 18: Arpita Jha Reaches Rs 1 Crore Question After Family’s Debt Crisis, Recalls Father’s Suicidal Thoughts
Tags: amitabh bachchanKaun Banega Crorepati

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KBC 18: Arpita Jha Reaches Rs 1 Crore Question After Family’s Debt Crisis, Recalls Father’s Suicidal Thoughts

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KBC 18: Arpita Jha Reaches Rs 1 Crore Question After Family’s Debt Crisis, Recalls Father’s Suicidal Thoughts

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KBC 18: Arpita Jha Reaches Rs 1 Crore Question After Family’s Debt Crisis, Recalls Father’s Suicidal Thoughts
KBC 18: Arpita Jha Reaches Rs 1 Crore Question After Family’s Debt Crisis, Recalls Father’s Suicidal Thoughts
KBC 18: Arpita Jha Reaches Rs 1 Crore Question After Family’s Debt Crisis, Recalls Father’s Suicidal Thoughts
KBC 18: Arpita Jha Reaches Rs 1 Crore Question After Family’s Debt Crisis, Recalls Father’s Suicidal Thoughts
KBC 18: Arpita Jha Reaches Rs 1 Crore Question After Family’s Debt Crisis, Recalls Father’s Suicidal Thoughts

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