KBC 18 Big Revelation: Did Amitabh Bachchan Fail An Exam And Clear It Through ATKT? Big B Reveals The Truth — Which Officer Did He Dream Of Becoming?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 18: Amitabh Bachchan may be one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated stars today, but his student years were apparently far from perfect. On a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, the 83-year-old actor surprised viewers by revealing that he had once failed a science examination and later managed to clear the subject through ATKT — that too by just two marks.

The revelation came during a conversation with contestant Pragati Kalpekar, who spoke about her ambition of becoming an Indian Foreign Service officer. Her dream prompted Amitabh to look back at a time when he too had considered a career very different from films.

Did Amitabh Bachchan Really Fail An Exam?

Looking back at his college days, Amitabh revealed that his father, a well-known poet, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, would always emphasize the need for graduation. Amitabh opted for science; however, he soon realized that science is not an easy subject like he thought.

As per Amitabh, his first ever lecture seemed to contain everything that he had learned throughout his schooling days, making him wonder if he had taken the right decision. Amitabh confessed that at last he had attended the classes via ATKT – Allowed To Keep Terms, which means you can continue studying despite failing some subjects.

He finally passed, but only narrowly. Big B joked that he managed to clear the exam by just two marks above the required passing score before playfully adding, “Batana mat kisiko”.

Which Officer Did Amitabh Bachchan Want To Become?

It was not the only surprise in store for the audience as Pragati mentioned her aspirations to become a part of the Indian Foreign Services (IFS), Amitabh came forward to say that he too had once considered being a part of the IFS. However, the actor confessed that back then, he really had no idea of what the profession was all about.

Leaving the civil services behind, Amitabh made his way to the world of films and debuted as an actor in Saat Hindustani in 1969. The result was a film career stretching over more than five decades, during which his movies like Zanjeer, Deewaar, Sholay, Don, and Agneepath made him a big star in Hindi films.

Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC 18 Confession Leaves A Relatable Message

It was indeed an uncommon insight to understand what kind of life Amitabh would have led if he had not chosen the path of films. More importantly, through the story of Amitabh, it is important to know that a setback in academics does not define a person’s destination in life.

The same person who could not clear a science test and cleared it by a margin of only two marks and fancied himself to be an IFS officer finally carved out an acting career for himself. It was also apt that his confession came during a quiz show like Kaun Banega Crorepati, a show built around knowledge, questions and contestants chasing dreams of their own.

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