KBC 18: ‘Blind Aadmi Ke Saath Kaun Rehta Hai?’ Contestant’s Painful Confession Leaves Wife In Tears, Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional

A recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 took an emotional turn when contestant Kamaljeet Singh Chahal, who lost his eyesight after a car accident, spoke about the darkest phase of his life. What affected him most was not just losing his vision, but the fear that the accident could also cost him his marriage.

Kamaljeet recalled wondering whether his wife would continue to stay with him after he became visually impaired. He admitted that he feared people would not want to remain with someone who had lost his eyesight. His words left his wife emotional as she sat in the audience.

KBC 18 Contestant Kamaljeet Singh’s Emotional Story

Kamaljeet, a banker from Mohali, lost his eyesight in a 2009 car accident. The injury meant he had to relearn several basic aspects of everyday life. His wife recalled how difficult those early days were. She said she initially fed him herself because he struggled even to eat properly. Over time, she helped him relearn how to walk, sit and dress himself.

As Kamaljeet spoke about his fears, his wife could not hold back her tears. Her account made clear that she had stayed beside him through the recovery rather than walking away.

Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional Over Their Bond

Amitabh Bachchan was visibly moved by the couple’s story. While discussing the care Kamaljeet received from his wife, the veteran actor highlighted the patience and affection involved in helping someone rebuild their life after such a traumatic event. In a lighter but touching moment, Bachchan spoke about a wife feeding her husband with her own hands as a gesture of love and care. Kamaljeet’s wife, however, pointed out that she had done the same even before his accident.

The episode also comes amid Bachchan’s own recent admission that some contestants bring such difficult personal stories to the KBC stage that continuing to host the show can become emotionally challenging for him.

Kamaljeet Singh’s KBC Journey

Despite his personal struggles, Kamaljeet performed strongly on the quiz show. He answered 11 questions correctly before attempting the Rs 12.5 lakh question. He eventually walked away with Rs 5 lakh after giving an incorrect answer to the question about the Simon Commission.

His story ultimately became about much more than the money he won. On the KBC 18 stage, Kamaljeet’s journey showed how a life-changing accident can test not just an individual’s resilience, but also the strength of the relationships around them.