KBC 18 Controversy: Sunil Pal Questions Amitabh Bachchan Over Gaurav Gupta, Gaurav Kapoor’s Entry, Says ‘15th Question’ Will Be Asked To Big B

Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 has landed in a fresh controversy after comedian Sunil Pal publicly questioned the show’s decision to invite stand-up comedians. His comments came after Gaurav Gupta, Gaurav Kapoor and writer-comedian Varun Grover were spotted on the sets of the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted quiz show.

Sunil did not name the comedians in his video, but reports linked his remarks to their appearance on the KBC sets. He particularly objected to what he described as comedians associated with “gaali-galoch” being given a platform on a show watched by families and children.

Why Is Sunil Pal Questioning KBC 18?

In his social-media video, Sunil addressed the KBC makers and questioned why performers who use abusive language in their comedy were being invited to the show. He then directly addressed Amitabh Bachchan, pointing out that KBC is watched by people across age groups, including children. Sunil argued that the show’s family-friendly image should be taken into consideration while choosing its guests.

The comedian also used KBC’s famous question format to make his point, saying that while the show asks contestants 14 questions, the 15th question would now come from the public to Amitabh Bachchan. He questioned whether a veteran actor like Bachchan needed such personalities to run the show.

What Did Sunil Pal Say About Gaurav Gupta And Gaurav Kapoor?

Although Sunil did not take their names, reports connected his comments to Gaurav Gupta and Gaurav Kapoor, who were seen on the KBC sets. Varun Grover was also reportedly spotted with them. It is important to note that Sunil’s criticism is his opinion. His remarks do not establish that Gaurav Gupta, Gaurav Kapoor or Varun Grover behaved inappropriately on KBC or used abusive language during the programme.

This Is Not The First Time Sunil Pal Has Criticised KBC

Sunil Pal has previously voiced similar concerns over comedians appearing on mainstream television shows. He had also criticised KBC when Samay Raina appeared on the programme, arguing against giving television platforms to comedians whose content he believes contains objectionable language.

The latest controversy has therefore revived the larger debate around stand-up comedy, television censorship and the difference between comedy consumed online and entertainment presented on family-oriented television.