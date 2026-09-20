KBC 18: ‘Kheer Milegi?’ Gaurav Gupta Teases Amitabh Bachchan Over Sooryavansham — Big B’s Reaction Is Unmissable

Kaun Banega Crorepati 18: It turned out to be Amitabh Bachchan’s turn to be the subject of a popular joke in the latest episode of the famous celebrity quiz series Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. In this episode of KBC, the three comedians Gaurav Gupta, Gaurav Kapoor and Varun Grover made an appearance on the show with their witty humor, but it was Gaurav Gupta’s question about kheer which immediately took everyone back to the movie Sooryavansham of Bachchan.

After the three comedians answered all the 10 questions successfully and cleared the Super Sandook Round, Amitabh Bachchan told them that he had promised them a dinner at his house in case of success in the quiz. This is when Gaurav Gupta jokingly asked Bachchan if kheer will also be served to them.

KBC 18: Why Did Gaurav Gupta Ask Amitabh Bachchan About Kheer?

This joke derives from the famous kheer scene in the film Sooryavansham made in 1999, featuring Amitabh Bachchan in dual roles. In the film, the character of Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh is served a poisoned kheer. This scene became one of the most recognizable scenes in the movie and has gone on to become an internet meme in India.

Hence, when Bachchan hosted dinner for the comedians in his house, the line “Kheer milegi?” by Gupta immediately linked the two.

KBC 18: Gaurav Kapoor Says He Became Suspicious Of Kheer After Sooryavansham

Gaurav Kapoor took part in the jest and shared how the movie “Sooryavansham” had affected his relationship with kheer. He joked that since seeing the movie, whenever kheer is made at home, he always ensures that whoever cooks it has tasted it himself.

This conversation transformed a mere dinner invite into a nod to one of the most remembered scenes in Bachchan’s movies.

KBC 18: Amitabh Bachchan And The Sooryavansham Kheer Meme

Sooryavansham’s scene with kheer has stayed popular long even after the release of the movie, thanks mainly to frequent re-runs on television and internet discussions regarding the scene. The movie itself has now become something of a pop culture meme, with people making jokes on Bachchan, kheer, and the poison plan in every discussion about the movie.

This made the KBC exchange especially relatable for people who have watched the movie and/or read about the joke on the internet.

KBC 18: What Happened After The Kheer Joke?

The comedians kept coming back to make the viewers laugh in the episode. In turn, Gaurav Gupta got back at Bachchan through his own mock quiz show named “Kaun Banega Baniya” by making Bachchan guess the price of common food stuff such as potatoes, tomatoes, mustard oil and pulses.

The three finally managed to come up with an answer for the question that was worth Rs 12.5 lakh regarding the name of a Pekingese dog named Looty, which belonged to Queen Victoria. All their money from this celebrity episode was donated to the charity Adarsh Sansthan in Mumbai.

As far as Bachchan is concerned, however, the kheer question was probably the funniest moment in the episode.

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