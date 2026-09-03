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Home > Entertainment News > KBC 18: Rs 800-A-Day Tile Fitter Krishan Kumawat Wins Rs 50 Lakh — What Was The Rs 1 Crore Question He Couldn’t Answer?

KBC 18: Rs 800-A-Day Tile Fitter Krishan Kumawat Wins Rs 50 Lakh — What Was The Rs 1 Crore Question He Couldn’t Answer?

Tile fitter Krishan Kumawat, who earns around Rs 800 a day, won Rs 50 lakh on KBC 18 before quitting at the Rs 1 crore question. Here’s the question he chose not to answer.

Krishan Kumawat and Amitabh Bachchan (Image:X)
Krishan Kumawat and Amitabh Bachchan (Image:X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-09-03 12:20 IST

Kaun Banega Crorepati 18: Once again, KBC 18 has given an excellent account of one of its contestants. The new candidate in the spotlight is Krishan Kumawat, who is a tile fitter hailing from Shampura, Rajasthan. Krishan, who makes Rs 800 per day, ended up going all the way up to the Rs 1 crore question and then opted not to risk his life savings, ending up with Rs 50 lakh.

The uniqueness of Krishan’s account lies not just in the amount of money he won, but also in the difficult background he hailed from and how calmly he answered the more valuable questions.

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Who Is Krishan Kumawat?

Krishan Kumawat is a tile fitter, and his income is approximately Rs 800 per working day. Due to some financial constraints at home, he was forced to quit school after Class 12 but stated that he was always passionate about studying. The other thing about him was that he wanted to spend his KBC winnings for the welfare of his family and for repairing his house.

How Much Did Krishan Kumawat Win On KBC 18?

Krishan managed to overcome many milestones in the game show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. He used his lifelines very effectively in the early stages of the game like Audience Poll, Sanket Suchak, MahaFlip and 50:50.

He answered all questions from Rs 25 lakh and Rs 50 lakh using no lifelines at all and got to the Rs 1 crore stage but then he decided to quit.

What Was The Rs 1 Crore Question On KBC 18?

Amitabh Bachchan asked Krishan:

Which future US president published an original proof of the Pythagorean theorem while serving as a congressman?

The options were:

A. Zachary Taylor
B. James Buchanan
C. Rutherford B. Hayes
D. James A. Garfield

Krishan was unsure of the answer. With Rs 50 lakh already secured, he chose not to gamble his winnings and quit the game.

What Was The Correct Answer?

The correct answer was James A. Garfield. Garfield, who later became the 20th President of the United States, developed an original proof of the Pythagorean theorem while serving as a congressman. His proof was published in 1876, several years before he became US president.

Why Did Krishan Kumawat Quit At Rs 1 Crore?

There were no lifelines left for Krishan, and he did not feel confident enough to give a locked answer. As a result, he took the safer route and went back home with a cash prize of Rs 50 lakhs.

Thus ended a great KBC 18 journey for Krishan; however, not before becoming one of the most unforgettable faces of the show for the current season. It is quite surprising to note that with a daily wage of about Rs 800 per day, reaching up to the crore level question and bringing back Rs 50 lakhs was nothing less than a huge change in luck.

ALSO READ: Vivek Oberoi B’Day SPL: Aishwarya Rai Romance, Salman Khan Feud And One Press Conference — How Did It Change His Career?

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KBC 18: Rs 800-A-Day Tile Fitter Krishan Kumawat Wins Rs 50 Lakh — What Was The Rs 1 Crore Question He Couldn’t Answer?
KBC 18: Rs 800-A-Day Tile Fitter Krishan Kumawat Wins Rs 50 Lakh — What Was The Rs 1 Crore Question He Couldn’t Answer?
KBC 18: Rs 800-A-Day Tile Fitter Krishan Kumawat Wins Rs 50 Lakh — What Was The Rs 1 Crore Question He Couldn’t Answer?
KBC 18: Rs 800-A-Day Tile Fitter Krishan Kumawat Wins Rs 50 Lakh — What Was The Rs 1 Crore Question He Couldn’t Answer?

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