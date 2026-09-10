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Home > Entertainment News > KBC 18: Mohali Banker Who Lost His Sight In 2009 Reaches Rs 12.5 Lakh Question — What Happened Next?

KBC 18: Mohali Banker Who Lost His Sight In 2009 Reaches Rs 12.5 Lakh Question — What Happened Next?

KBC 18 contestant Kamaljeet Singh Chahal, a visually impaired banker from Mohali, reached the Rs 12.5 lakh question after sharing his emotional life story.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 (Image: X)
Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-09-10 16:13 IST

Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 saw an emotional moment with Kamaljeet Singh Chahal, a bank manager from Mohali, sitting in the hot seat and telling the story of how his life has been affected due to a road accident in the year 2009.

Being partially blind, Kamaljeet mentioned that the accident that occurred in the month of July 2009 left him blind. However, with the help of his wife Vishvjit Kaur Chahal, he rebuilt his life and made his way to KBC 18. In KBC 18, Kamaljeet went on to answer questions worth Rs 12.5 lakh but that is where it gets tough.

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KBC 18: What Was Kamaljeet Singh Chahal’s Rs 12.5 Lakh Question?

The question was: Which future British Prime Minister was part of the Simon Commission that visited India in the 1920s? The choices were Harold Macmillan, Anthony Eden, Clement Attlee and Winston Churchill. At this point Kamaljeet did not have any lifelines and he picked Harold Macmillan.

This was an incorrect choice because the correct answer was Clement Attlee who was among the seven members of the Simon Commission. This meant that Kamaljeet’s game was over and he won Rs 5 lakh.

KBC 18: Who Is Kamaljeet Singh Chahal?

Mr. Kamaljeet Singh Chahal is a bank manager and currently resides in Mohali, Punjab. In his interaction with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamaljeet said that he used to watch the program Kaun Banega Crorepati on TV quite frequently until the time when he went blind.

Since then, he had never dreamed of being part of that show but later on, witnessing the victory of another blind contestant, Himani Bundela, who won Rs 1 crore in KBC in 2021, inspired him to take part in the program himself.

KBC 18: How Did Kamaljeet Lose His Sight?

Kamaljeet revealed  he had an accident while on his way to work in July 2009, where his car was struck by an auto-rickshaw. This accident resulted in injuries which finally led to permanent loss of vision.

He mentioned that at first he did not think that he could not see due to bandaged eyes and after sometime he realised that his vision would not be regained again. In addition, he had a daughter who was four years of age and a son aged four months at that time.

KBC 18: How Much Money Did Kamaljeet Singh Chahal Win?

Kamaljeet did very well by answering eleven questions right before taking up the question worth Rs 12.5 lakh. He failed to give the correct answer hence ending up with the Rs 5 lakh reward. However, besides the prize money that Kamaljeet won, there was something else that stood out about him.

ALSO READ: Mandaadi Movie Review: Soori Shines In A Gritty Boat-Racing Drama

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KBC 18: Mohali Banker Who Lost His Sight In 2009 Reaches Rs 12.5 Lakh Question — What Happened Next?

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KBC 18: Mohali Banker Who Lost His Sight In 2009 Reaches Rs 12.5 Lakh Question — What Happened Next?

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KBC 18: Mohali Banker Who Lost His Sight In 2009 Reaches Rs 12.5 Lakh Question — What Happened Next?

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KBC 18: Mohali Banker Who Lost His Sight In 2009 Reaches Rs 12.5 Lakh Question — What Happened Next?
KBC 18: Mohali Banker Who Lost His Sight In 2009 Reaches Rs 12.5 Lakh Question — What Happened Next?
KBC 18: Mohali Banker Who Lost His Sight In 2009 Reaches Rs 12.5 Lakh Question — What Happened Next?
KBC 18: Mohali Banker Who Lost His Sight In 2009 Reaches Rs 12.5 Lakh Question — What Happened Next?

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