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Home > Entertainment News > KBC 18: Mother-In-Law Burned Her Alive Over Dowry, Took Her Away From Her Daughter — ‘Bilaspur Fire Incident’ Survivor Arrives On The Show To Turn Her Life Around

KBC 18: Mother-In-Law Burned Her Alive Over Dowry, Took Her Away From Her Daughter — ‘Bilaspur Fire Incident’ Survivor Arrives On The Show To Turn Her Life Around

KBC 18 contestant Kapila Taneja from Bilaspur survived a horrific 2002 fire incident, spent months undergoing treatment and has not seen her daughter for 24 years. She won Rs 7.5 lakh on Amitabh Bachchan's show and hopes to use the money for her treatment and a bigger social cause.

Kapila Taneja with Amitabh Bachchan (Image: X)
Kapila Taneja with Amitabh Bachchan (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-09-18 09:38 IST

Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 has once again brought a deeply personal story to the hot seat. This time, it is Kapila Taneja from Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, whose life changed forever after she survived a horrific fire incident at her in-laws’ home. Kapila had married against her family’s wishes, and according to her account on the show, her in-laws were unhappy with the marriage and repeatedly taunted her over dowry. In 2002, those alleged acts of harassment took a terrifying turn when her mother-in-law reportedly poured kerosene over her and set her on fire.

What followed was a long battle for survival, years of separation from her daughter and a life that she has largely rebuilt on her own.

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What Happened To Kapila Taneja In 2002?

Recalling the incident on the KBC 18 stage, Kapila described how her mother-in-law allegedly planned the attack and set her clothes on fire after pouring kerosene on her. It was the middle of winter, but the flames caused such severe injuries that her saree’s pallu became stuck to her body. With no time to think, Kapila ran towards a nearby water tank and jumped into it to save herself.

She survived, but the incident left her with serious injuries. Kapila remained unconscious in hospital for more than two weeks and underwent treatment and surgeries for months. After regaining consciousness, she filed a police complaint. The physical wounds eventually began to heal, but the consequences of that day did not end there.

Why Has Kapila Taneja Not Seen Her Daughter For 24 Years?

Perhaps the most painful part of Kapila’s story is what happened after she survived. She said that she was separated from her young daughter following the incident and has not seen her face in 24 years.

Kapila later came to know through neighbours that her daughter had grown up and was working in another city. Despite being separated from her for more than two decades, she continues to pray for her daughter’s happiness and well-being. Speaking about the separation on KBC 18, Kapila’s story left Amitabh Bachchan visibly emotional. The actor also reacted strongly to the injustice she had endured.

How Does Kapila Taneja Earn A Living?

Kapila has largely lived by herself after everything she went through. She currently earns a living by giving home tuition to children. Her life is far removed from the glamour normally associated with a television quiz show, which is one reason her appearance on KBC 18 has resonated with viewers.

For Kapila, getting onto the hot seat was not simply about answering questions. The prize money represented an opportunity to address some of the things she had been unable to afford while rebuilding her life.

How Much Money Did Kapila Win On KBC 18?

Kapila played the game carefully and made her way through several questions. She won Rs 7.5 lakh and also received Rs 90,000 through the Super Sandooq bonus.

Her run eventually reached the 12th question, which asked about a West Asian city that was separated from British India during the 1930s. The options included Mosul, Basra, Jeddah and Aden. Kapila was unsure about the answer and chose not to risk the Rs 7.5 lakh she had already secured. After quitting, Amitabh Bachchan asked her to make a guess. She selected Mosul, but the correct answer was Aden.

What Will Kapila Do With Her KBC Winnings?

Kapila already has plans for the money she won on the show. One of her immediate priorities is getting a necessary ear surgery that she has been waiting to undergo. But her bigger dream goes beyond her own treatment.

She wants to create a safe home for unmarried mothers who face rejection, discrimination and social stigma. Having experienced loneliness and separation herself, Kapila wants to build a place where other women do not have to go through the same struggle alone.

Her journey from surviving a devastating fire to sitting opposite Amitabh Bachchan on the KBC 18 hot seat is therefore not simply a story about prize money. It is about a woman trying to rebuild a life that was changed by violence — while holding on to the hope that her next chapter can be different.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer’s ‘Ganji Gudiya’ Remark Sparks Controversy — Kanika Mann Also Brings Up ‘Lollipop’ Comment

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KBC 18: Mother-In-Law Burned Her Alive Over Dowry, Took Her Away From Her Daughter — ‘Bilaspur Fire Incident’ Survivor Arrives On The Show To Turn Her Life Around
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KBC 18: Mother-In-Law Burned Her Alive Over Dowry, Took Her Away From Her Daughter — ‘Bilaspur Fire Incident’ Survivor Arrives On The Show To Turn Her Life Around

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KBC 18: Mother-In-Law Burned Her Alive Over Dowry, Took Her Away From Her Daughter — ‘Bilaspur Fire Incident’ Survivor Arrives On The Show To Turn Her Life Around

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KBC 18: Mother-In-Law Burned Her Alive Over Dowry, Took Her Away From Her Daughter — ‘Bilaspur Fire Incident’ Survivor Arrives On The Show To Turn Her Life Around
KBC 18: Mother-In-Law Burned Her Alive Over Dowry, Took Her Away From Her Daughter — ‘Bilaspur Fire Incident’ Survivor Arrives On The Show To Turn Her Life Around
KBC 18: Mother-In-Law Burned Her Alive Over Dowry, Took Her Away From Her Daughter — ‘Bilaspur Fire Incident’ Survivor Arrives On The Show To Turn Her Life Around
KBC 18: Mother-In-Law Burned Her Alive Over Dowry, Took Her Away From Her Daughter — ‘Bilaspur Fire Incident’ Survivor Arrives On The Show To Turn Her Life Around
KBC 18: Mother-In-Law Burned Her Alive Over Dowry, Took Her Away From Her Daughter — ‘Bilaspur Fire Incident’ Survivor Arrives On The Show To Turn Her Life Around

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