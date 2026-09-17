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Home > Entertainment News > KBC 18: Who Is Sitamarhi’s ‘Lady Tarzan’ Madhubala? She Won Rs 3.20 Lakh And Impressed Amitabh Bachchan

KBC 18: Who Is Sitamarhi’s ‘Lady Tarzan’ Madhubala? She Won Rs 3.20 Lakh And Impressed Amitabh Bachchan

Sitamarhi’s Madhubala appeared on KBC 18, won Rs 3.20 lakh and caught Amitabh Bachchan’s attention, earning the unusual ‘Lady Tarzan’ nickname. Here’s what we know about her journey.

Madhubala KBC 18
Madhubala KBC 18

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-09-17 11:09 IST

KBC 18: Sitamarhi’s Madhubala has been in the news because of her performance in the reality television show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. Not only did she win Rs. 3.20 lakh in the popular TV game but also managed to impress Amitabh Bachchan with her inspiring story and personality.

On KBC, Bachchan gave a special title to Madhubala, ‘Lady Tarzan’. It was the unique name that grabbed much attention of people.

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Who Is KBC 18’s ‘Lady Tarzan’ Madhubala?

Madhubala is from Sitamarhi, Bihar and participated in Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 with a story which transcends her participation in the quiz show. Her background symbolizes the challenges and perseverance that have come to define the backgrounds of many contestants in the KBC show. Madhubala’s personality and her narration of her experiences finally convinced Amitabh Bachchan to dub her as ‘Lady Tarzan’. 

Why Did Amitabh Bachchan Call Madhubala ‘Lady Tarzan’?

The title of ‘Lady Tarzan’ was bestowed upon Madhubala by Amitabh Bachchan on account of her participation in the KBC show. The nickname was associated with her unique personality and the manner in which she narrated her life and experiences in the show. Bachchan, known for his interactions with the contestants other than the question-and-answer format, seemed impressed by her personality.

This moment also became a highlight of her participation as the Sitamarhi contestant answered questions along with her interactions with the veteran actor.

How Much Money Did Madhubala Win On KBC 18?

Madhubala was able to take home a sum of Rs 3.20 lakh during her tenure in Kaun Banega Crorepati season 18. This success marked yet another milestone in her KBC career, but the appearance itself made more noise due to the personal story she shared at the show.

In general, for participants like Madhubala, the KBC chair is not limited only to answering questions. The TV show gives the chance to tell people about themselves and their successes.

What Made Madhubala’s KBC Journey Special?

The distinguishing feature of Madhubala was her appearance along with her performance on the quiz show and her unique personality. Born in Sitamarhi of Bihar, she epitomized the common participant who carries a story from the local area into the national scene. The appearance of Madhubala was complemented by her interaction with Amitabh Bachchan and her nickname of ‘Lady Tarzan’ apart from winning Rs. 3.20 lakhs.

KBC has now brought Madhubala into limelight with her journey from Sitamarhi to the hot seat in front of the famous host of India.

KBC 18: Madhubala’s ‘Lady Tarzan’ Moment Goes Beyond The Rs 3.20 Lakh Win

While Rs 3.20 lakh is the figure associated with Madhubala’s KBC journey, her meeting with Amitabh Bachchan is likely to be remembered for another reason. The veteran actor’s ‘Lady Tarzan’ nickname turned an ordinary contestant introduction into one of the more memorable moments of her appearance.

For Madhubala, the KBC experience therefore became about more than the prize money. It gave the Sitamarhi contestant a national platform, a memorable interaction with Amitabh Bachchan and a nickname that instantly caught viewers’ attention.

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KBC 18: Who Is Sitamarhi’s ‘Lady Tarzan’ Madhubala? She Won Rs 3.20 Lakh And Impressed Amitabh Bachchan

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KBC 18: Who Is Sitamarhi’s ‘Lady Tarzan’ Madhubala? She Won Rs 3.20 Lakh And Impressed Amitabh Bachchan

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KBC 18: Who Is Sitamarhi’s ‘Lady Tarzan’ Madhubala? She Won Rs 3.20 Lakh And Impressed Amitabh Bachchan
KBC 18: Who Is Sitamarhi’s ‘Lady Tarzan’ Madhubala? She Won Rs 3.20 Lakh And Impressed Amitabh Bachchan
KBC 18: Who Is Sitamarhi’s ‘Lady Tarzan’ Madhubala? She Won Rs 3.20 Lakh And Impressed Amitabh Bachchan
KBC 18: Who Is Sitamarhi’s ‘Lady Tarzan’ Madhubala? She Won Rs 3.20 Lakh And Impressed Amitabh Bachchan
KBC 18: Who Is Sitamarhi’s ‘Lady Tarzan’ Madhubala? She Won Rs 3.20 Lakh And Impressed Amitabh Bachchan

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