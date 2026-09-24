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Home > Entertainment News > KBC 18: Why Amitabh Bachchan Suddenly Became Emotional After Hearing This Contestant’s Story — What He Said Next

KBC 18: Why Amitabh Bachchan Suddenly Became Emotional After Hearing This Contestant’s Story — What He Said Next

KBC 18 contestant Kapila Taneja revealed that she has not met her daughter or heard her voice in 24 years. Amitabh Bachchan became emotional and made a heartfelt appeal on the show.

Amitabh Bachchan (Photo:X)
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo:X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-09-24 12:45 IST

KBC 18: The game show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 turned very emotional when one of the contestants Kapila Taneja disclosed a very sad period of her life and told everyone that she had not seen her daughter in 24 years and had not even heard her voice for 24 years. It was quite evident from the expression of the show’s host Amitabh Bachchan that he was moved by her story and thus made an appeal to everyone from the KBC stage.

Kapila Taneja comes from Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. She told everyone about the hardships of her life and her experience of domestic violence in her marital family.

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KBC 18 Contestant Reveals 24-Year Separation From Daughter

In the course of the discussion that took place between Kapila and Amitabh Bachchan, she was asked about her daughter. She informed that she had neither seen nor spoken to her daughter for 24 years. Kapila informed that she had made efforts time and again to arrange a meeting with her daughter. In her words, she had even gone to the court and her husband and in-laws requesting them to let her speak with her daughter or give her their contact number.

Kapila further told that she came to know from the people living nearby that her daughter had completed her education and had become a working lady.

Kapila Taneja Recalls Domestic Violence

Kapila also told about her experience of having had an intercaste marriage and the harassment which she claimed she was subjected to at her in-laws’ home. She stated that her in-laws always asked for a dowry and the situation became progressively hard. Kapila also claimed that there came a time when her in-laws poured kerosene on her clothes and lit them up.

As per her claims, her clothes melted on her body and she saved herself by entering into a water tank. She was later taken to the hospital for her treatment. Her story of being subjected to violence came to be the background of her story of separation from her daughter.

Why Did Amitabh Bachchan Get Emotional On KBC 18?

The fact that Kapila had not met her daughter for 24 years impacted Amitabh Bachchan in a very significant way. After that, Amitabh decided to utilize the KBC stage to speak to Kapila’s daughter.

The actor told her that he wished the show would create some sort of bonding between the two. He advised her daughter not to be alone and to remember that her mother is still alive and looking forward to connecting with her. The actor spoke about the significance of the mother in a person’s life.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Emotional Message For Kapila’s Daughter

It did not come across as a command but more of an emotional appeal from Bachchan hoping that Kapila’s daughter would get the message and know that despite 24 long years, her mother was still waiting for her. This episode thus went beyond just being a question-and-answer show, since the personal story of Kapila and the reaction of Bachchan to it made up the emotional component of the discussion.

For Kapila, KBC provided the perfect platform to voice a desire that she had been carrying inside her heart for decades to meet her daughter who had never visited her in 24 years.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan’s Wealth Falls By Rs 2,490 Crore In One Year — But Who Is India’s Richest Actor Now?

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KBC 18: Why Amitabh Bachchan Suddenly Became Emotional After Hearing This Contestant’s Story — What He Said Next
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KBC 18: Why Amitabh Bachchan Suddenly Became Emotional After Hearing This Contestant’s Story — What He Said Next

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KBC 18: Why Amitabh Bachchan Suddenly Became Emotional After Hearing This Contestant’s Story — What He Said Next
KBC 18: Why Amitabh Bachchan Suddenly Became Emotional After Hearing This Contestant’s Story — What He Said Next
KBC 18: Why Amitabh Bachchan Suddenly Became Emotional After Hearing This Contestant’s Story — What He Said Next
KBC 18: Why Amitabh Bachchan Suddenly Became Emotional After Hearing This Contestant’s Story — What He Said Next
KBC 18: Why Amitabh Bachchan Suddenly Became Emotional After Hearing This Contestant’s Story — What He Said Next

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