Thursday, September 19, 2024
Keanu Reeves Is Joining The Cast Of Netflix Ancient Apocalypse- Deets Inside!

While the first season of 'Ancient Apocalypse', which premiered in 2022, garnered positive viewership ratings, it has also faced criticism. Indigenous groups in Arizona have expressed concerns about the filming of Season 2 in their region.

Netflix has announced the renewal of its series ‘Ancient Apocalypse’ for a second season, with Graham Hancock returning as the host and superstar Keanu Reeves joining the cast.

The new season will explore the Americas, delving into the mysteries of ancient civilizations and their potential connections to historical cataclysms, according to Deadline.

Netflix has also released an official clip to confirm the news on its social media channels. In the upcoming season, Hancock, a British journalist and author, will investigate evidence supporting his theory that a sophisticated civilization was lost during a series of catastrophic events that marked the end of the last Ice Age, approximately 12,800 to 11,600 years ago.

The episodes will take viewers to various locations across the American continent, including New Mexico, Peru, and Brazil, areas that have been largely overlooked in archaeological research concerning humanity’s origins, as per Deadline.

Keanu Reeves, known for his roles in ‘The Matrix’ and other major films, will accompany Hancock throughout the series. The actor is expected to share his perspectives on storytelling as a means of cultural preservation, adding a unique dimension to the exploration of these ancient mysteries.

While the first season of ‘Ancient Apocalypse’, which premiered in 2022, garnered positive viewership ratings, it has also faced criticism. Indigenous groups in Arizona have expressed concerns about the filming of Season 2 in their region, according to Deadline.

Despite these issues, ITN Productions, which produces the series, has stated that filming locations were selected based on editorial considerations.

Hancock commented on the new season, stating, “Exploring the mysterious origins of civilization has been my passion for many years. The Americas have remained largely unexplored in this context, and my purpose in the series is to examine compelling new evidence that I hope might spark healthy debate in the archaeology community,” reported Deadline.

Ian Russell, Head of International Programmes at ITN Productions, added, “Known as a disruptor who challenges traditional ideas about this period of history, Graham uses his skills as a journalist to talk to experts and indigenous communities to put his theory to the test.”

‘Ancient Apocalypse: The Americas’ is set to be executive produced by Bruce Kennedy and directed by Marc Tiley, with post-production managed by Ed Bengoa.

(With Inputs From ANI)

