Keanu Reeves’ Uncredited Voice Role In Severance Was First Offered To Barack Obama But This Why The Former POTUS Declined

Keanu Reeves has an uncredited voice role in Severance Season 2, lending his voice to Lumon’s puppet propaganda video seen by the innies in the first episode. While fans immediately recognized Reeves’ distinctive, warm voice, this role was initially offered to someone else.

Ben Stiller First Approached Barack Obama for the Role

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Ben Stiller, the executive producer and director of Severance, revealed that the first person he approached for the narration was former U.S. President Barack Obama.

Stiller reached out to Obama through a friend connected to his lawyer, sending an email explaining the request. Surprisingly, Obama personally responded within two days, expressing his appreciation for the show but declining due to a packed schedule.

Stiller humorously recounted Obama’s message: “Hey Ben, big fan of the show, love Season 1, can’t wait for Season 2. Don’t think I have time in my schedule to make this happen.” Jokingly, Stiller added, “What’s more important than doing the voice-over for the animated building in Severance?”

Keanu Reeves Took the Role Seriously

After Obama declined, the opportunity went to Keanu Reeves, who recorded multiple takes in Los Angeles. Despite remaining uncredited, Stiller confirmed that Reeves approached the role with great dedication.

“Severance” creator Dan Erickson previously mentioned that they wanted someone whose voice carried warmth and familiarity to match the friendly yet eerie nature of the Lumon propaganda video. Stiller echoed this sentiment, describing Reeves’ narration as “warm and inviting.”

A Surprise for “Severance” Fans

Although Reeves’ name is missing from the credits, fans of Severance and John Wick instantly identified his soothing yet enigmatic voice. His involvement in the show adds another exciting layer to the mystery and intrigue of Season 2.