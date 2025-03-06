Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, March 6, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Entertainment»
  • Keanu Reeves’ Uncredited Voice Role In Severance Was First Offered To Barack Obama But This Why The Former POTUS Declined

Keanu Reeves’ Uncredited Voice Role In Severance Was First Offered To Barack Obama But This Why The Former POTUS Declined

After Obama declined, the opportunity went to Keanu Reeves, who recorded multiple takes in Los Angeles. Despite remaining uncredited, Stiller confirmed that Reeves approached the role with great dedication.

Keanu Reeves’ Uncredited Voice Role In Severance Was First Offered To Barack Obama But This Why The Former POTUS Declined

Keanu Reeves and Barack Obama


Keanu Reeves has an uncredited voice role in Severance Season 2, lending his voice to Lumon’s puppet propaganda video seen by the innies in the first episode. While fans immediately recognized Reeves’ distinctive, warm voice, this role was initially offered to someone else.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Ben Stiller First Approached Barack Obama for the Role

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Ben Stiller, the executive producer and director of Severance, revealed that the first person he approached for the narration was former U.S. President Barack Obama.

Stiller reached out to Obama through a friend connected to his lawyer, sending an email explaining the request. Surprisingly, Obama personally responded within two days, expressing his appreciation for the show but declining due to a packed schedule.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Stiller humorously recounted Obama’s message: “Hey Ben, big fan of the show, love Season 1, can’t wait for Season 2. Don’t think I have time in my schedule to make this happen.” Jokingly, Stiller added, “What’s more important than doing the voice-over for the animated building in Severance?”

Keanu Reeves Took the Role Seriously

After Obama declined, the opportunity went to Keanu Reeves, who recorded multiple takes in Los Angeles. Despite remaining uncredited, Stiller confirmed that Reeves approached the role with great dedication.

“Severance” creator Dan Erickson previously mentioned that they wanted someone whose voice carried warmth and familiarity to match the friendly yet eerie nature of the Lumon propaganda video. Stiller echoed this sentiment, describing Reeves’ narration as “warm and inviting.”

A Surprise for “Severance” Fans

Although Reeves’ name is missing from the credits, fans of Severance and John Wick instantly identified his soothing yet enigmatic voice. His involvement in the show adds another exciting layer to the mystery and intrigue of Season 2.

ALSO READ: How Did Roy Ayers Die? Jazz-Funk Innovator Passes Away At 84

Filed under

Barack Obama keanu reeves Severance

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Virat Kohli Named ODI GOAT By Michael Clarke After Masterclass Against Australia

Virat Kohli Named ODI GOAT By Michael Clarke After Masterclass Against Australia

Khalistani Extremists Attempt To Attack S Jaishankar In London, Indian Flag Torn In Police Presence- Watch!

Khalistani Extremists Attempt To Attack S Jaishankar In London, Indian Flag Torn In Police Presence-...

Was Joseline Hernandez Trying To Have Sex With Amber Rose? ‘We Can Do It In Front Of My Husband’ Is What Rapper Was Offered

Was Joseline Hernandez Trying To Have Sex With Amber Rose? ‘We Can Do It In...

How Did Roy Ayers Die? Jazz-Funk Innovator Passes Away At 84

How Did Roy Ayers Die? Jazz-Funk Innovator Passes Away At 84

Trump Issues Final Warning To Hamas: Release Hostages Or Face Total Destruction

Trump Issues Final Warning To Hamas: Release Hostages Or Face Total Destruction

Entertainment

Was Joseline Hernandez Trying To Have Sex With Amber Rose? ‘We Can Do It In Front Of My Husband’ Is What Rapper Was Offered

Was Joseline Hernandez Trying To Have Sex With Amber Rose? ‘We Can Do It In

How Did Roy Ayers Die? Jazz-Funk Innovator Passes Away At 84

How Did Roy Ayers Die? Jazz-Funk Innovator Passes Away At 84

Coldplay Frontman Chris Martin Partners With FIFA For Historic Performance, To Curate First-Ever Halftime Show At World Cup Final 2026

Coldplay Frontman Chris Martin Partners With FIFA For Historic Performance, To Curate First-Ever Halftime Show

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Global Release Dates Announced By Crunchyroll

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Global Release Dates Announced By Crunchyroll

Meghan Markle Reveals Family Surname In Netflix Cooking Show, Sparking Confusion

Meghan Markle Reveals Family Surname In Netflix Cooking Show, Sparking Confusion

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard