Kedarnath movie is been released today and the movie is receiving a lot of love and respect from the fans and audience. Sushant Singh Rajput has delivered a good performance while Sara Ali Khan manages to leave a mark on the celluloid with her nuanced performance. The movie is about the Uttrakhand floods which happened in Kedarnath Temple. The movie is being directed by Abhishek Kapoor who had this project lined up for about 4 years and he wanted to make a movie on the Kedarnath movie with a love story angle.
The movie is a love story with a tragedy at the end of the floods that took away everything in Kedarnath temple. Sushant Singh Rajput is playing a Muslim native boy living in the sub-burbs of Kedarnath while Sara Ali Khan is portraying a Hindu girl who comes to take a spiritual journey in the temple. The movie is receiving a lot of praise from the public and fans in Mumbai. The public in Mumbai is going to watch the movie anyhow because of Sara Ali Khan’s debut in the film industry and the songs of the movie. The songs are being received well by the audience as Sushant Singh Rajput dances on Sweetheart song.
Live Updates
Kedarnath Reactions
Bombay High court was not sure about the allegations to put for Kedarnath. Firstly they ordered to take down the trailer and then a PIL was rejected by the Bombay High Court.
Two FACES of BOMBAY HC:-— #Intolerant भारतीय (@goyalsanjeev) December 6, 2018
1) Dismiss PIL against #Kedarnath movie which promotes #LoveJihad with fictional story in Kedarnath backdrop
2) Ask #RamJanmaBhoomi Director to stop movie trailer/posters 4m social-media/theaters (as it hurts 'M's)
Is this JUSTICE?😡@tsrawatbjp @rsprasad pic.twitter.com/5n85MkYObZ
The whole film industry is praising the film and here comes Sunil Shetty to give his blessing to Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan for an amazing picture they have made together.
An amazing film that touches your heart!! Brilliant photography, direction and an outstanding debut by #SaraAliKhan Congratulations to #Kedarnath @itsSSR #SushantSinghRajput @Abhishekapoor @RonnieScrewvala @pragyadav_ @rohitjswl01 @Rahulrautwrites @gitspictures @RSVPMovies pic.twitter.com/JStYpOvRWt— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) December 6, 2018
Kedarnath Movie Verdict
Kedarnath has been released today with an expectation of doing good at the box office. Sara Ali Khan is making her debut in the film industry and Sushant Singh Rajput has delivered good movies in the past.
Film #Kedarnath-— Taran Adarsh (@AliHedar_) December 7, 2018
One Word Review :- Phenomenal@itsSSR has given Nail Bitter Performance #SaraAliKhan Act Well,
Dialogues are Mindblowing,
Screen play, Script and Story Strong.💪
Rating:- ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Verdict:- Super hit
One of the best movie of @itsSSR Career. pic.twitter.com/XoWfVTsHRp