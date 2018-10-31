Kedarnath set to hit the theatres on December 7 this year is making headlines right after its teaser release for various reasons. Today, throwback pictures from the sets involving the stars, Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan have gone viral and are worth looking at. See pictures inside.

After taking the internet by storm, Kedarnath is again setting the social media on fire by the throwback pictures from the sets involving the stars, Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan. The teaser was released on Tuesday and garnered a positive response from the audiences. The movie revolves around the love story of a Hindu tourist named Mukku (played by Sara) and a Muslim pithoo (porter) called Mansoor (played by Sushant), trapped in the Uttrakhand floods of 2013.

Going by the teaser, Sara Ali Khan is shown as a rebel, while Sushant plays the reserved and reticent porter, who lives with his widowed mother and does the odd job of carrying pilgrims to the Kedarnath temple on his back. From the trailer, the film’s journey seems quite stormy. The movie was earlier supposed to release in June this year but was postponed as the director and producer fought over the rights.

But now that the movie is all set to be released on December 7 2018, throwback pictures from the sets are worth a look.

As far as Sara’s work front goes, she will be next seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. Yesterday some pictures from the sets of Simmba were leaked wherein she was seen in an energetic party song grooving with Ranveer Singh. The leaked photos went viral right after they surfaced on the internet.

