Kedarnath box office collection Day 1 LIVE updates: Amid the ongoing controversy, the much-awaited Kedarnath starring debutante Sara Ali Khan along with Sushant Singh Rajput releases today. From how a wealthy Hindu girl falls in love with a Muslim boy to the 2013 Kedarnath tradegy, the romantic saga is all about love, pain and heartbreaks. According to specualtions made critics and ytrade analyst of the film industry, Kedarnath will garner good number at the box office throughout the week. Besides that, Sara Ali Khan’s amazing performance in her debut movie is already being praised by the audience and celebs.

According to Sumit Kadel, a trade analyst and film critic, Kedarnath on its opening day will collect approx Rs 4 to 5 crore at the box office while another critic, Rohit Jaiswal was noted saying that it will garner no less than Rs 7 to 9 crore on day 1 of its release. Well, due to the great response from the audience on the trailer and music of the film, makers have high hopes from the watcher while the fans are excited to see the much-anticipated movie which has been in limelight for almost all the controversial reasons.

Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, the romantic drama is bankrollled by Ronnie Screwvala, Pragya Kapoor, Abhishek Kapoor and Abhishek Nayyar. Made under the banners of RSVP Movies and Guy in the Sky Pictures, Kedarnath stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan, Nitish Bharadwaj, Alka Amin, Sonali Sachdev and Pooja Gor.

