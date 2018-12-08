Kedarnath box office collection Day 2 LIVE updates: Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan, Nitish Bharadwaj, Alka Amin, Sonali Sachdev and Pooja Gor starrer Kedarnath is expected to garner Rs 6 crore on its opening day at the box office. According to Kedarnath audience reaction and celeb reviews, Abhishek Kapoor's film will go a good job at the box office.

Kedarnath box office collection Day 2 LIVE updates: The much-awaited love saga of the year, is finally in theatres now. Debutante Sara Ali Khan and Bollywood handsome hunk Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kedarnath has never missed a chance of being in controversy. Whether releated to brawl in the making team to the Uttarkhand government banning its release in the state, over and out from this Kedarnath gets its path and is at the ticket counters finally. Abhishek Kapoor’s love saga was released yesterday i.e. December 7, worldwide. With some diappointing reviews to the celebs praising Sara Ali Khan’s performance, the movie is expected to do wonders at the box office.

According to trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh, Kedarnath starring Saif Ali Khan’s beautiful daughter, is a dull movie. B-Town’s known critic took to his official Twitter handle to share his reviews about the film which has also showcased the 2013 Uttarakhand cloud burst tragedy. In his tweet Adarsh wrote, while Sara Ali Khan makes a terrific debut in the film which is unconvincing love story, Sushant Singh Rajput looks ordinary. The film accorfing to Taran is sketchy and unexciting but there were few monents which impressed the critic like sequence depicting the floods.

Another film critic of the industry, Sumit Kadel was noted saying that Kedarnath will garner over Rs 5 crore at the box office on it opening day. Although, the movie turns out to be a victim of grotty writing, Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan hve given a knockout performance in the movie.

Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, the romantic drama is bankrollled by Ronnie Screwvala, Pragya Kapoor, Abhishek Kapoor and Abhishek Nayyar under the banners of RSVP Movies and Guy in the Sky Pictures. The movie stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan, Nitish Bharadwaj, Alka Amin, Sonali Sachdev and Pooja Gor.

Kedarnath box office collection Day 2 LIVE updates:

Live Updates

