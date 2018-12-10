Kedarnath box office collection Day 3: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Kedarnath has released. Despite a spectacular performance by Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0, Kedarnath has managed to attract the audience. With a considerable opening, Kedarnath is likely to show an upward trend on Day 3 as well. Kedarnath marks the big Bollywood debut of Sara Ali Khan.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan’s film Kedarnath has finally hit the screens this weekend on December 7, 2018. Despite an average opening at the box office, Kedarnath is finding its audience and is all set to pass the weekend litmus test. Collecting total collection of Rs 17 crore pan India, Kedarnath earned Rs 7.25 crore on Day 1 followed by Rs 9.75 crore on Day 2 respectively.

Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office figures on his Twitter account. It will be Kedarnath’s performance on Day 3 i.e Sunday that will determine whether the film will be able to sustain and make a mark at the box office in the coming week despite a stiff competition from Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0.

#Kedarnath gathers momentum on Day 2… Growth on Day 2 [vis-à-vis Day 1]: 34.48%… Should witness an upward trend on Day 3 [Sun] as well… Fri 7.25 cr, Sat 9.75 cr. Total: ₹ 17 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 9, 2018

Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor and helmed by RSVP Movies, Kedarnath is a love story based against the backdrop of devastating floods in Uttarakhand. Paired opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan, who is the daughter of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, has made her debut with the film.

Reacting to the response Kedarnath has received from the film critics as well as the audience, Sara stated that while she was promoting the film in Delhi, her mother Amrita Singh was constantly sending her screenshots of positive reviews that had her name. She added that her father is also feeling proud of her as people are messaging him praising her performance. With this, Sara said despite the nepotism debate, if people are liking her performance then it makes it even more special.

Post Kedarnath, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film will hit the screens on December 28, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More