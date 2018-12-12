Kedarnath box office collection Day 6 LIVE updates: Kedarnath starring Sushant Singh Rajput and newbie Sara Ali Khan manages to attract the audience despite Rajinikath and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 craze at the theatres. Abhishek Kapoor's love saga has so far garnered over Rs 32 crore at the box office is expected to hit Rs 50 crore club in the coming days.

Kedarnath box office collection Day 6 LIVE updates: Kedarnath starring Sushant Singh Rajput and newbie Sara Ali Khan is finally in theatres now. Ever since its making was started, it has been in controversies. Nevertheless, the love saga is in the thetres and doing pretty good. Although, there were mixed reactions from the audience and critics, Kedarnath has so far managed to garner over Rs 32 crore at the box office collection. After passing the weekend by earning Rs 9.75 crore on Saturday and Rs 10.75 crore on Sunday, Kedarnath’s crucial Monday added over Rs 4.25 crore to its bag.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh, took to his official Twitter handle to share the latest digits of Abhishek Kapoor’s romantic film which also talks about the 2013 Uttarakhand flood tradegy. From its powerpacked trailer to soothing music, though Kedarnath couldn’t add to the blockbuster list of 2018’s movies but it manage and is still on a rock-steady position to atleast earn good digits before going off the theatres.

#Kedarnath passes the crucial Monday test… Remain rock-steady… Fri 7.25 cr, Sat 9.75 cr, Sun 10.75 cr, Mon 4.25 cr. Total: ₹ 32 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 11, 2018

Sara Ali Khan was noted saying that while she was promoting her film in Delhi with co-star Sushant, her mother Amrita Singh who is the ex-wife of Saif Ali Khan, was constantly sending screenshots of positive reviews from the audience. Not just her lovable mother, father Saif is happy and also feels proud of her as people are messaging and praising her performance to him.

Kedarnath is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and poduced by Ronnie Screwvala, Pragya Kapoor, Abhishek Kapoor and Abhishek Nayyar. Made under the banners of RSVP Movies and Guy in the Sky Pictures, the movie stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan, Nitish Bharadwaj, Alka Amin, Sonali Sachdev and Pooja Gor.

Kedarnath box office collection Day 6 LIVE updates:

Live Updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App