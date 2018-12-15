Kedarnath box office collection Day 8: Sara Ali Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput crosses Rs 50 crore at the box office in its initial week. The movie which is helmed by Abhishek Kapoor and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, Pragya Kapoor, Abhishek Kapoor and Abhishek Nayyar is made under the banners of RSVP Movies and Guy in the Sky Pictures.

Kedarnath box office collection Day 8: After Padmaavt, one of the most controversial film of 2018, Kedarnath starring Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput remains rock-steady at the box office collection. The film that started on a good digits despite Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0’s grand success and craze, managed to stay on the ticket counters. The love saga, Kedarnath which collected over Rs 42 crore in its first week has so far garnered Rs 51.40 crore at the box office worldwide.

Kedarnath is a love story that depicts how a Muslim boy and a Hindu girl fall in love with eachother on a pilgrimage to Kedarnath. The film which also re-narrates the tradey of 2013’s Uttarakhand cloud burst, stars debante Sara Ali Khan who is the daughter of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan. The film is helmed by Abhishek Kapoor and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, Pragya Kapoor, Abhishek Kapoor and Abhishek Nayyar. Kedarnath is made under the banners of RSVP Movies and Guy in the Sky Pictures and stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan, Nitish Bharadwaj, Alka Amin, Sonali Sachdev and Pooja Gor.

Talking about her other projects, Sara Ali Khan is all set tp entertain her huge fan following with Bollywood’s energy king, Ranveer Singh. The Ram Leela actor and Kedarnath beauty will star in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba which will hit the theatres on December 28, this year. The action film that is the remake of the Telugu film Temper, also stars Ajay Devgn and Sonu Sood. The film is bankrolled by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Rohit Shetty and Apoorva Mehta under the banners of Dharma Productions.

