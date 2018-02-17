Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film Kedarnath has been moved to Bombay high court as Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment in a statement has said that she will be moving the court by early next week. Kedarnath is the love story that is set against the backdrop of the devastating incident of 2013 floods. It features Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan.

Sara Ali Khan’s debut film Kedarnath has been surrounded by a few of controversies recently. At first, there was news that the director of the film, Abhishek Kapoor had parted ways with KriArj Entertainment over a few disagreements and later there was news of KriArj Entertainment backing out of the film. KriArj then issued a statement saying that Guy In The Sky Productions, which is owned by Abhishek Kapoor, tried to fiddle with the agreement. The film is also been backed by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms. KriArj claims that Kapoor tried to cheat them and T-Series after they heavily invested in a film.

However, according to the latest media reports, the movie is now being dragged to the Bombay High Court as the producer and director want to fight it out legally. Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment in a statement has said that she will be moving the court by early next week. KriArj Entertainment’s lawyer Lavin C Hirani issued a statement saying: “In response to the various bogus statements and slanderous/defamatory material being circulated in the media by GITS against KriArj it may be noted that all such statements/articles are absolutely baseless, bogus, frivolous and without any merit or semblance of truth whatsoever and are hereby totally denied and stand rejected. There is enough material to show that KriArj has complied with all its commitments as per their understanding with AK / GITS.”

"We will be moving the Bombay High Court for enforcing our rights on the Film by early next week and we hope to secure the necessary reliefs from the Hon'ble Court," the statement added.