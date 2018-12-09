Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan starrer Kedarnath is performing well on the Box Office. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh has tweeted about the same. He has also given the two-day analysis of the movie. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Kedarnath hit the screens on December 7, 2018, and continue to gain appreciation across the world.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan starrer Kedarnath has gained momentum on the Box-office on Day 2 of its release. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the same. In his tweet, he mentioned that Kedarnath has gathered momentum on Day 2 by 34.48% of its release on Day 1. Giving a two days analysis, he wrote that the film collected Rs. 7.25 cr on Friday, and Rs. 9.75 cr on Saturday. This makes the total as ₹ 17 cr.

Expecting more improvement in the collection for day 3, he further mentioned that one should witness an upward trend on Day 3 Sunday as well. As per the Box office India reports, the movie Kedarnath is facing tough competition with Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar’s starrer 2.0. On the day one itself, Kedarnath received a decent start with 7-7.25 crore nett range. Talking about 2.0, it is exceptionally doing well at the box office for two weeks now.

#Kedarnath gathers momentum on Day 2… Growth on Day 2 [vis-à-vis Day 1]: 34.48%… Should witness an upward trend on Day 3 [Sun] as well… Fri 7.25 cr, Sat 9.75 cr. Total: ₹ 17 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 9, 2018

#2Point0 picks up speed again… Growth on second Sat [vis-à-vis second Fri]: 56.41%… Should score on second Sun too… [Week 2] Fri 5.85 cr, Sat 9.15 cr. Total: ₹ 154.75 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 9, 2018

Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, Kedarnath is based on the love story of a Hindu girl (played by debutante Sara Ali Khan) and a Muslim porter (Sushant Singh Rajput). Set against the backdrop of 2013, natural calamity tragedy in the town of Kedarnath, Abhishek Kapoor has narrated a tale of two loved ones stuck during the floods.

Kedarnath has been banned in Uttarakhand and is disheartened by the move. She said the idea behind the film is not to divide but unite people.

As per film critic Rajeev Masand, Kedarnath has received mixed reviews. It has rated 2.5/5. He wrote that Kedarnath has hit its stride when the metaphoric iceberg strikes. Specifically speaking about the VFX effects, they are serviceable, but the emotions run high. Giving a last 20 minutes description, the film genuinely makes you feel to live those moments which are filled with awe, shock, horror, and heartbreak. And everything is well earned.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Simmba and Sushant Singh Rajput will feature in Chanda Mama Door Ke.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More