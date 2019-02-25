Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar to join hands: Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor to join hands with Bhushan Kumar for their upcoming film, soon the collaboration of T-series and Guy in the Sky Pictures would be seen together. Both the production houses would soon produce a new film name Sharaabi, which would be a subgenre of the contemporary tragicomedy of a Drunker.

Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar to join hands: Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor to join hands with Bhushan Kumar for their upcoming film, soon the collaboration of T-series and Guy in the Sky Pictures would be seen together. Both the production houses would soon produce a new film name Sharaabi, which would be a subgenre of the contemporary tragicomedy of a Drunker. The film is expected to swank amazing musical effects as it is collaborating with the biggest music baron.

Bhushan Kumar stated that he had a long back planning to work with Abhishek Kapoor. He even said that Mr. Kapoor has excellent directing skills which he managed to portray through his films, the way he manages to achieve success in the Box-office it is highly appreciable.T-Series looking forward getting good profit in the entertainment field.

Back 1984, film Sharaabi, is been presented by Amitabh Bachchan, but the remake of the upcoming film is still waiting to confirm the name of the leading actor. Pragya Kapoor stated, that a formal announcement would be declared soon, regarding the film. Abhishek also said the same as Mr.Bhushan, adding much to it he spoke that the upcoming film would be released soon.

Abhishek lastly directed the movie, Kedarnath which was a big box-office hit, launching Sara Ali Khan in his movie he showed the best of his directing skills, whereas T-series gave their best song quality and clarity in every movie. We all will eagerly wait to witness the merge of the mega-production houses and to know more about their upcoming film.

