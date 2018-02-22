Film director Abhishek Kapoor has reportedly mocked Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty. After a fall out between the director and film's production house KriArj Entertainment, a source close to a leading daily has revealed some shocking statements made by the director. The source revealed that just after the release of Zero teaser, the filmmaker sent out a text saying that he felt like SRK looked like an alien in it and added that his film is better than Zero.

Troubles loom large over Sara Ali Khan’s debut in Bollywood, as the controversy around her film Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput doesn’t seem to die down any sooner. Post a split between the film director Abhishek Kapoor and film’s production house KriArj Entertainment; Abhishek is back in the news for his alleged controversial remarks on Bollywood biggies like Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty. A source close to the daily revealed, “Right before the Zero teaser was released on January 1, Gattu (Abhishek) sent out a text saying he had watched the teaser and the song and felt SRK looked like an alien in it. He has been ridiculing the actor and his look as a dwarf ever since. He is confident that his film will be better than Zero.”

Recalling his comments on the Bollywood debut of the two star kids – Sara Ali Khan in Kedarnath and Jahnvi Kapoor in Karan Johar’s Dhadak, the source revealed, “He sent a few texts saying he feels it’s a rehash of a South film. He also said that the posters lacked steam. Hence, he didn’t consider Janhvi as a threat to Sara.” Since Kedarnath has been scheduled for a theatrical release on December 21, the film might face a stiff competition from Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba helmed by Rohit Shetty.

Commenting on the box office clash, the source remarked, “He is extremely sure that Rohit won’t be able to wrap up Simmba in time and it won’t hit theatres on the decided date.” Since the ball is out of the court now, it will be interesting to note how the Bollywood industry reacts to these comments. For now, the shooting for the second schedule of the film has now resumed. Abhishek Kapoor took to his twitter handle to share the news and tweeted,” The journey continues, #kedarnath 2nd schedule underway #jaibholenath #jaishivshambhoo @itsSSR #saraalikhan.”

