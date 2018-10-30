Kedarnath first look poster: Get excited as the release date of Sushant Singh Rajput and debutant Sara Ali Khan's film Kedarnath has been finally revealed. Sharing the first look poster of the film, the makers revealed that Kedarnath will hit the cinema screens on December 7, 2018, and will mark the debut of Sara in Bollywood. Along with this, the teaser of the film will be released on October 30, 2018, i.e Today.

Kedarnath first look poster: The wait for Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Kedarnath is almost over. After a series of roadblocks, the makers of the film on October 30 released the first official poster of the film and revealed that the film will hit the cinema screens on December 7th. Interestingly, the teaser of the film will be released on October 30, i.e Today.

Revolving against the backdrop of Uttarakhand floods, Kedarnath is helmed by Abhishek Kapoor and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor. The film will mark the debut of Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan. In the poster released the makers, Sushant Singh Rajput can be seen carrying Sara on a back held carriage. The tagline of the film reads ‘Love is a pilgrimage’.

Have a look at the first poster of Kedarnath here:

After speculations that suggested that the release date of Kedarnath has been postponed to 2019, the makers have confirmed that Kedarnath will be Sara’s debut film and not Simmba. Post Kedarnath’s release on December 7th, the next gen star will be seen in Simmba, which is scheduled to release on December 28. Helmed by Rohit Shetty and bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, Sara will be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in the film.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput, who was last seen in Raabta opposite Kriti Sanon, will be seen in films like Drive opposite Jacqueline Fernandez and Kizie Aur Manny opposite debutant Sanjana Sanghi after Kedarnath.

