After the release of Kedarnath, the movie has got itself in a lot of trouble as the film is about a love story of a Hindu girl and a Muslim boy. Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kedarnath was banned in many Uttrakhand districts due to the controversial storyline. A state minister of Uttrakhand said that he would check the script before allowing the film-makers to shoot the movie in Uttrakhand. Kedarnath is the debut film of Sara Ali Khan. The movie is directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The whole movie was shot in Kedarnath and portrays a love story of a Brahmin girl and an adorable Muslim boy. According to the reports, Uttrakhand tourism minister Satpal Maharaj said that the state government is committed and open to promoting the tourism of Kedarnath as granting permission to shoot the film but it also demands to honour the sentiments and feelings of the people who worship in Kedarnath Temple.

He said the holy place holds great importance for all Hindus and the reviews came out as the people found it objectionable. He said that from now onwards the state government will consider checking the script before allowing shooting in Uttrakhand as it becomes a sensitive issue for the people. After the controversy, the screening of Kedarnath was banned as a precautionary measure to avoid conflict and disruption in public.

On the other hand, Nainital High court rejected the bans and asked the petitioner’s to not watch the movie and criticised their effort to draw attention from the movie. The Gujarat High court called the action a publicity stunt and the extreme Hindu outfits are making it a big issue. The court imposed a fine of Rs. 5000 on the petitioner Prakash Rajput, the current president of International Hindu Sena. The Censor board opposed the allegations in which they said that the movie is an imaginary story between a Muslim boy and a Brahmin girl.

