Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was last seen in Raabta, took to his Instagram account to share the latest picture from the shoot of his upcoming film Kedarnath and wrote,“Jai Shiv Shambhoo ! #kedarnath #scriptreading #backtothegrind.” In the picture, Sara sitting is seen sitting on a chair, while the Kai Po Che actor and Abhishek are standing behind the future star. This film is one of the most anticipated films as it’s also the launch pad of Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan.

According to reports, the film is based on the 2013 North India floods. The first schedule of the film was shot in Himalaya’s in the holy city of Kedarnath and the second schedule was shot in Mumbai. According to current reports, Kedarnath will hit the screens in 2019 next year. With Sushant Singh Rajput sharing this picture, we are glad that Kedarnath is not stalled and it will soon hit the theatres once the shoot is wrapped up.

