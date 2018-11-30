The movie Kedarnath is set to release on 7th December 2018. Sara Ali Khan is busy promoting her movie Kedarnath on different platforms like Rajeev Masand show and Anupama Chopra's Film Companion. Recently on Film Companion, she confessed about her fake Instagram account and the reason is very funny.

The debutant of the year Sara Ali Khan alongside Janhvi Kapoor is set to compete for the Best Debut award in Filmfare this year. Sara Ali Khan is coming up with her first movie Kedarnath on 7th December 2018. Sara Ali Khan is playing a wealthy Hindu girl, Mukku, who takes herself on a spiritual journey to the historic Kedarnath Temple in Uttrakhand. Sushant Singh Rajput is playing a native Muslim boy named Mansoor who is a guide by profession, he helps the people to reach the Kedarnath Temple. The movie Kedarnath is being directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the backdrop of the movie is about the floods of Kedarnath Temple which happened in 2013.

The actress is doing a hell lot of promotions for her upcoming movie Kedarnath and she recently went on Anupama’s Chopra show Film Companion show. On the show, she confessed about she not being on twitter yet but she has an official Instagram account. Alongside her official account on Instagram, she has a fake Instagram account from she likes pictures stalks models and actors. She also talked about coming on Twitter soon as it is important to project your real self as acting is public image profession. The movie is receiving good response from the audience and the songs like Namo Namo and Sweetheart are chartbusters now. According to the reports, Dhadak was initially offered to Sara Ali Khan but she rejected the story.

As a millennial, everybody is on social network platforms but when it comes to Sara Ali Khan, she is a stalker and she maintains her anonymity on social media.

