Debutante Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh's Rajput's upcoming film Kedarnath, which is based on the backdrop of the tragic Uttarakhand floods that took place in 2013 and emerged as one of the biggest natural calamity, is one of the most anticipated films of this year.

Debutante Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh’s Rajput’s upcoming film Kedarnath, which is based on the backdrop of the tragic Uttarakhand floods that took place in 2013 and emerged as one of the biggest natural calamity, is one of the most anticipated films of this year. The trailer of the film has created a lot of buzz on social media and even got a thumbs up from the audience making Kedarnath a much-awaited film which marks the big Bollywood debut of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan.

Soon after an intriguing teaser and captivating trailer, the makers of Kedarnath on Saturday released another teaser from the film where they introduce us to Mukku (Sara) and how she is very outspoken and hilarious and witty at the same time. In the teaser, we see Mukku arguing with her father about arrange marriage, cooking, washing clothes, etc and how she refuses to do all of this! Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer has been helmed by Abhishek Kapoor and backed by Ronnie Screwvala & Pragya Kapoor.

The film is slated to hit the silver screen on December 7 this year and is one of the most anticipated films of this year.

The songs from the film—Namo Namo, Sweetheart and Qaafirana have emerged as major chartbusters and now the new teaser is getting viral on social media.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More