Controversies around Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Kedarnath do not seem to end anytime soon. After the makers released the teaser of the film, priests at Uttarakhand’s Chardham have threatened to hold agitations if the film is not banned. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Vinod Shukla, chairman, Kedar Sabha (an organization of priests in Kedarnath) stated that they would launch agitation if the film is not banned as they have been told that it hurts the Hindu religious sentiments by promoting love jihad.

In his statement, he said that priests had also earlier objected when some vulgur dance sequences were being shot around the shrine. He added that the locals have started protesting against the film release. The report further states that a group of people had protested against the film on Thursday at the district headquarters of Rudraprayad. To this, state BJP leader Ajendra Ajay added that a similar demonstration took place at Kotdwar.

According to the report, the BJP leader has also urged CBFC to ban the film. Speaking about the teaser of the film, he stated that the teaser of the film shows bold scenes of the leading duo in the background of Uttarakhand floods in which many lost their lives. Raising objections on the poster of the film, he added that it is factually incorrect, as one would not see any Muslim ferrying pilgrims on the route towards the shrine.

Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, Kedarnath marks the debut of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan in Bollywood. With the tagline as ‘Love is a pilgrimage’, the film is based against the backdrop of devastating Uttarakhand floods. Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles, the film is scheduled to hit the screens on December 7, 2018.

